WATCH NOW: County Board approves policy expanding county executive's firing power to include division heads

Kenosha County’s top political leader will now have the power to remove division heads “at will.” A split majority of County Board supervisors repealed a decades old policy that previously conferred greater job security to the non-represented administrators.

The County Board voted 13-10 Tuesday night amending Resolution 12, a measure that had been in place since 1996 and which, at the time, created a new class of non-represented employees, namely the division heads. At the time the policy was enacted, both the administration and County Board had approved it in an effort to hire and retain “experienced” and “high caliber” division leaders that supported their ideas, directions and plans, according to the resolution. The latest policy will cover future as well as current division leaders.

Termination without causeThe policy now gives current County Executive Samantha Kerkman the authority to terminate division heads without cause.

During deliberations, some supervisors questioned the need to repeal Resolution 12 offering that County Board be able to vote on whether a department or division head is fired, despite a decision by the county executive. In the current practice, the county executive recommends appointment of division leaders, who must then undergo vetting in the committee process and are ultimately voted on by the County Board.

Supervisor Laura Belsky said the issue wasn’t Kerkman, rather the power the executive position wields. She said she was concerned about the “checks and balances” and the risk posed by the “centralization” of power to a single office. Belsky proposed that the resolution be changed to allow the board to approve terminations. Vice Chair Erin Decker, however, challenged Belsky’s amendment seeking clarification as to whether state statutes allow for board approval where department heads are involved.

“If we’re talking about the department heads, I believe that, yes, the statute indicates that department heads appointed by a county executive may be removed at the pleasure of the county executive,” said Joseph Cardamone, the county’s corporation counsel. “The caveat is unless they are appointed for some services and competitive examination.” Belsky then withdrew her motion.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said that county executives have the right to have an executive team around them that they trust.

“What we saw in the last election was a change in the guard. Voters selected a county executive that’s not endorsed by the out-going county executive,” he said. “They bucked the system. They said they were not satisfied with what we have … what we have right now, at least. We want a change.”

Recently retired County Executive Jim Kreuser had endorsed Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who lost to Kerkman in the spring election.

Amendment fails

Supervisor Andy Berg later proposed a motion similar to Belsky’s but one that called for the County Board to be able to decide on whether division heads should be terminated in the event the county executive should decide to fire them. The motion was further clarified by Supervisor Terry Rose, who co-sponsored the repeal of resolution 12, stating “except the division heads’ removal shall be approved or disapproved by the County Board.” Supervisor William Grady offered that the vote to approve such an action be by simple majority.

Decker questioned what would happen if the county executive removed a division head and the board voted against the removal. Cardamone said that if that occurred to a division head and did not have the approval of the board, “arguably that person could continue in that position.” She objected to the proposed change contending that it would cause confusion.

“The county executive would be forced to work with someone that can now, because they know they can’t be fired because the County Board … disapproved their letting go, they can do whatever they want,” she said. “They pretty much have carte blanche to do whatever they want, which is not a good thing for any job position.”

Grady said the amendment, however, would give supervisors who were worried about “the concentration of power” some comfort. Supervisor Brian Bashaw said the amendment would create an imbalance in power and it was “suborning” the county executive’s authority to perform the duties put forth for the office.

Supervisor Ed Kubicki said he could neither support the amendment nor the proposal to repeal the resolution.

“I feel it’s not broken. We don’t need to fix it …the executive can put people around her that will support her,” he said. “Let’s keep moving this county forward and let’s not sit there and put up these roadblocks and whatever else is going on here.”

The amendment failed 15-8.

Residents oppose repeal

During public comments, more than a dozen people who spoke opposed the change that would expand the county executive’s firing power.

Marieta Huff of Kenosha urged supervisors to amend the resolution to allow the human resources officials to vet any department head recommended for hire by the county executive.

Russ Hahn of Kenosha said that when Resolution 12 was established, it coincided with the state’s long history of civil service laws “that enhanced the functioning of our democracy.”

“When a county employee has to worry more about personal loyalty to the county executive rather than the diligent performance of his or her job, the quality of governmental service in the community suffers and so do the residents of Kenosha County,” he said.

Hahn said he was particularly concerned at the politicization of the county’s Division of Health and its director Jen Freiheit, who he believes is being targeted for dismissal by conservatives amid restrictive recommendations for masking and other public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Christiansen of Kenosha said the new policy contradicts the goal of attracting and retaining “high caliber” division heads.

“When communicating with the county executive, a division head should not be intimidated because they need to keep their jobs,” he said.

Nonpartisan, not targeting

Rose said, however, that the resolution before the board was nonpartisan and was not aimed at a specific department or division head.

“It’s not an attempt to have someone fired or aimed at a sort of mass firing tomorrow or next week or the following week,” he said. Rose said he’d never put his name on a resolution with that aim.

He said, however, that it focuses on preventing the lack of transparency that had occurred in the past with policies that protected department heads, including a human services director accused of using work time to gamble at the Potawatomi casino in Milwaukee.

Rose said he was not suggesting that non-represented administrators don’t do their jobs.

“I think they do it well. But I think there can be improvements and I don’t think that we should be afraid to make the improvements and make changes and have transparency,” he said. “And that’s what this resolution does … the proposition that I offer you tonight here is not … a perfect system. No system is perfect. But I think this system is better than the system that we’re currently operating under.”