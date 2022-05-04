WATCH NOW: County Board Executive Committee meets to discuss major areas of concern

Crisis readiness, economic development, local control and hiring law enforcement personnel were among the top concerns of leaders from the Kenosha County Board’s five standing committees during an Executive Committee session Tuesday night.

Led by newly-elected County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, the Executive Committee met following the regular County Board meeting to discuss goals for the next year.

Comprising the Executive Committee are Supervisor Terry Rose, Finance Committee chairman; Supervisor Amanda Nedweski, Human Services Committee chairperson; Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, Judiciary and Law Committee chairman; Supervisor Brian Thomas, Legislative Committee chairman; Supervisor Aaron Karow, Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee chairman; Supervisor Mark Nordigian, Public Works and Facilities Committee chairman; and Supervisor Erin Decker, County Board vice chairperson.

Newly elected to the County Board, Thomas said he wants the Executive Committee to address riots that occurred in 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The community, he said, wants to know “exactly what happened during the riots” and why they had continued to occur over several days. He said the community needs an explanation and closure.

“I don’t think time should just go by and just forget about it,” Thomas said. “I think there needs to be some type of … conclusion to what happened that everyone, if they’re interested, can know how it’s handled and why the decisions were made.”

Thomas was also concerned about the need for affordable housing options.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said that regardless of whether there’s an emergency brought on by nature, civil disturbance or riots, “It seems that we kind of get caught with our pants down, sometimes.”

He called for clarification of the powers the county has in making decisions and being prepared to act in the event of a crisis.

Rose on Finance Committee

Rose said economic development ought to be at the forefront when it comes to the county’s goal-setting priorities.

“Economic development has been very important in this community since the closing of American Motors and the closing of many of those traditional companies … the companies that came to this county at the beginning of the 1900s,” he said. “And, this effort toward continued economic development has got to be a high priority for this board.”

Rose, the long-time Finance Committee chairman, was recently re-assigned to arguably the local government’s most powerful panel after a brief hiatus. A year ago, then-County Board Chairman John O’Day removed Rose from the Finance Committee. While O’Day never stated his reasons for removing him, Rose, once the sole dissenting vote in the demotion of a sheriff’s captain to sergeant, had also been openly critical of O’Day’s leadership.

On Tuesday, Rose said the county’s per capita income is “not where it should be” for its residents.

“We’ve got to get more people at higher incomes and that tied in with economic development,” he said.

Rose also emphasized reducing property taxes and the bonding.

“It’s going to have a really high impact as to what our tax increases will be in the future,” he said. “We surely don’t want to get to the point where we’re funding more bonding than our current operations.”

What’s driving unemployment?

Nordigian, meanwhile, wondered what was driving county unemployment despite the large number of jobs available.

“Why is it that we have a very high amount of unemployed and underemployed people who may have barriers that ... we need to find out what these barriers are?” he said.

Nordigian suggested working with private and public entities on areas such as, childcare, transportation, mental health, skills and education.

“These are all the things that we should maybe look and try to find out to help with this increasing the employment, increasing the income rates,” he said. “Certainly, the jobs are out there, and we need to know, why is there a disconnect and what can we do?”

Rose also asked for a review of the powers of the county’s Division of Health. According to Rose, many were surprised at the type of power the division wielded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked to look at whether the board had authority to restrict it.

“This is the time to take a look at them,” Rose said.

Rose also said that while the City Council voted Monday to propose a $2.5 million tax levy referendum to hire more police officers and firefighters, which will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot, the county must fill its existing law enforcement vacancies.

“Let’s fill the positions that we do have in the Sheriff’s Department, correction guards,” Rose said. “People are leaving. Why are they leaving?”

Rose suggested that the county look at starting salaries and the viability of law enforcement as a career. In the past, the job was a coveted one with long waiting lists for hiring deputies.

“That’s not true anymore,” Rose said.

Nudo said he wants the Executive Committee, which had been meeting infrequently, to continue to meet once a month. The committee’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on June 23.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.