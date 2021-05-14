WATCH NOW: County committee approves oversight mechanism for $33 million in COVID-19 relief funding

The Kenosha County Board could soon have a direct hand in overseeing extraordinary revenue and expenses, which includes nearly $33 million in COVID-19 relief from the federal government the county will receive this year.

The Finance and Administration Committee Thursday night voted unanimously to approve A resolution introduced by Supervisor Laura Belsky. It requires county administration to present to appropriate committees and the County Board federal and state revenues related to any new COVID-19 pandemic or “other unforeseen emergency-related programs and projects.”

The board’s oversight and approval would also be needed for any expense or revenue received from sources not previously anticipated during a budget year, according to the resolution.

The committee took action after it also voted unanimously to accept the $32.9 million provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A total of $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus funding is going to assist counties, cities and municipalities nationwide in response to the pandemic.

The disbursement would occur in two portions, equal to about 50 percent of the disbursement, via a portal established by the federal treasury. County finance officials are expected to request the first of the funds as soon as the authorization resolution receives board approval.