Kenosha County is preparing for the future of a new “farming” industry – one that relies on virtually no fertilizer but depends on lots of sunlight.

On Tuesday night the County Board unanimously approved changes to its zoning ordinance that will allow for the conditional use of smaller-scale solar energy systems, aka “solar farms” on properties that were previously used for agriculture. The ordinance also received unanimous approval from the Planning and Development Committee last month.

The concept of solar farming isn’t new to Kenosha County as construction on a 200-megawatt system – enough electricity to power 60,000 homes each year – is already well underway in the Town of Paris. The Paris Solar Energy Center LLC, Wisconsin's first and largest utility-scale solar farm with battery back up located on 1,500 acres of a 5,300-plus acre parcel about 1.5 miles west of Interstate 94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south, is expected to begin generating power as early as next year.

Smaller scale solar

However, the county isn’t looking at regulating wattage of that magnitude, according to Andy Buehler, director of planning and development.

“So this (ordinance) is for a solar farm application that's under 100 megawatts,” said Buehler in an earlier interview. Any use over 100 megawatts is “completely administered by the Public Service Commission,” which regulates utility-grade systems in the state.

Buehler said that revising the county's zoning ordinance for solar energy systems also isn’t a new concept as officials had looked at how they might accommodate them back in 2013. At the time, the county had also been revising the ordinance to include wind farms “because that was something that was kind of sweeping across the state,” he said.

The County Board approved changes for energy generation via wind turbines about two years later, but not for solar. Incidentally, the county currently has no wind farms, he said.

“There didn't seem to be much movement of solar in this state and so we just kind of put it in our back pocket,” he said. “We knew the legislation out there had a provision that if an application was made, that local municipality would have, I think it's like up to three months to enact an ordinance if one didn't exist.”

Wheatland proposal would power 2,000 homes

Then, over the summer, Madison-based OneEnergy Development LLC, applied to construct a 7.5-megawatt solar farm on 68 acres, of which 40-acres would be used for harnessing and converting sunlight into usable energy, in the Town of Wheatland on property upland from the Fox River at Highway 50, said Buehler.

According to the application, the “The Salix Solar Project”, with its 16,380 solar panels made of crystalline silicone, is expected to produce enough electricity to power about 2,000 “average” Wisconsin homes. The developer’s timeline proposes work to begin as early as May 2023 with estimated completion in about five to six months later. The application has yet to come before committee.

“They've only made an application. And then that prompted us to put together a solar ordinance, which will be enacted, probably mid-December. And then at that point, we'll be able to process their application because now we'll have an ordinance in effect,” Buehler said.

Buehler said the ordinance isn’t just to accommodate one particular proposal, though.

"It's a general solar energy ordinance for the private landowner and for a solar farm,” he said.

The ordinance takes into account the conditional use permit OneEnergy or anyone else for that matter would apply for.one The permit allows for solar farms in three agricultural districts and an industrial district. It must be on a minimum of 10 acres with a frontage of 300 feet on a public street, along with setbacks of anywhere from 40-100 feet depending on where a yard is situated. The maximum height of its solar collectors can be no more than 15 feet at maximum tilt. Among the many other regulations — they can't be located within 100-year flood plains or designated wetlands, either.

Buehler said so far, there has only been one application for a conditional use permit for a lower megawatt solar farm, but the county has fielded a number of phone calls.

“This one's prompting us to kind of put one in place now ... and the communities have told us … they have concerns over a solar farm and want to make sure if one were to come … that we have the things in place to help address different concerns."

Before the Paris solar farm gained approval, among the concerns expressed were over how the development would affect roads, drainage and the overall environment.

More farms to see sunlight?

Whether solar farms are proliferating energy source or a just a farming fad has yet to be seen, according to Buehler. But it appears that more public utilities are seeing the sunlight.

Utility-scale solar modeling studies at the Center for Land Use Education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point indicate public utility companies have certainly begun to shift from dependence on fossil-fuels to renewable energy sources. The center has also published a detailed poster ranking counties on their suitablility for solar energy systems with criteria that includes proximity to infrastructure, power lines, lands that are agricultural or undevelopable and slope of the land. Kenosha County was ranked in the top 10 of 72 counties for solar farm suitability, according the study.

In addition, the price of solar panels has also decreased, said Buehler.

“So then, from what we’ve been told, it makes it cost-effective to do this,” he said.

Board scheduled to vote on budget Wednesday

In other business, the Board held a public hearing and heard a first reading of the proposed 2023 county budget Tuesday night. It is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to vote on the budget that includes a proposed levy of $73,872,508, a slight increase of 1.56% in 2023. In 2022, the levy was at $72,740,907.

Corresponding to the proposed levy is a tax rate that is expected to drop by 57 cents from $4.18 this year to $3.61 per $1,000 of equalized property value next year. This means the owner of a median value home, $271,000 (up from $238,549 this year) would expect to pay $978.31 in taxes, a decrease in 2023. In 2022, the owner of a median value home paid $997.01 in taxes to the county.