Increasing pay for certified nursing assistants at a Kenosha County-owned skilled nursing facility became a discussion point as elected officials and members of two panels reviewed the 2023 proposed spending plan for human services.

Beleaguered by staff shortages and fewer patients seeking services, the 154-bed Brookside Care Center had reported revenue losses of more than $1.2 million earlier this summer.

Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living debuted three newly landscaped and furnished outdoor gardens in summer 2021.

Brookside, located at 3506 Washington Road, serves patients in need of short-term rehabilitation to recover from illnesses and injuries or long-term care. Brookside officials are compensating for the shortfall with pandemic-related stimulus funds from the federal government. The county had access to these funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Lynda Bogdala Brookside’s director. The relief funds are used by local governments to respond to the public health and economic emergency, provide premium pay to essential workers and replace revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial wage increases

In June, the county implemented an initial wage increase that raised the starting pay for certified nursing assistants more than $2 per hour from $17.10 for $19.13 for those already employed at Brookside. In addition, shift differential and weekend pay premiums also rose.

The starting pay is expected to increase again for next year. But that may not be enough, according to two County Board supervisors who called on administration to consider applying additional federal stimulus funds to raise their pay to be at least competitive.

Supervisor Monica Yuhas, a member of the Human Services Committee, said that according to Wisconsin Health System data online, the average pay for a CNA is about $24 an hour in Wisconsin. According to county human services administration, the pay schedule for CNA’s includes a minimum of $17.43 per hour while the maximum is $22.15 per hour. Those at the midpoint earn $19.79 per hour.

Brookside, which was established as a self-funding facility has revenue that comes from user charges for its beds and a variety of sources. Those sources include private payers, state taxes, Medicare, managed care contracts, Medicare Part B and Medicaid. However, revenue is projected to drop from $19.7 million to $19.4 million, based on fewer admissions.

“I would like to see the pay increase for these CNAs,” said Yuhas during the nearly three-hour budget review Wednesday night. “I don’t think that even at $17.43 an hour you’re going to attract employees and we’re going to have a facility that isn’t being used.”

Panels tentatively approve budget

The Human Services Committee, composed of County Board supervisors and the Human Services Board, made up of community members, voted unanimously to approve Brookside’s budget proposed to increase by 5.6% or $1,172,057 from $21,101,206 this year to $22,273,263 in 2023. The approval included pay increases for CNAs, however, not to the level suggested by the supervisors. That would be dependent on recommendations that would come from the long-awaited classification and wage study the its employees. According to county administration, the study is expected to be completed before the end of the year. The panels’ advisory approvals also included a reduction of $317,857, in Brookside’s budget, of which $121,000 was attributed to employee attrition, a $92,000 payroll decrease, as well as, a $57,000 drop in vendor food costs, due to the decline in patient admissions, according to Bogdala.

The center’s budget was part of the comprehensive review of the county’s Human Services Department’s spending plan, also approved by both panels, and which is proposed to increase by just over 2.5% or $2,677,175, from $106,292,113 in 2022 to $108,969,288 next year.

A majority of the department’s revenue comes from state and federal grants with the remaining funding coming from tax levy. Next year’s levy for human services levy is expected to increase from $19,474,720 to $20,211,645, or 3.78%. The budget will go before the Finance Committee during hearings next week.

Yuhas said that with a state average of $24 per hour and competition from Illinois “where they’re paying more than that” the county should look into using the federal stimulus funding as other municipalities and counties are also doing the same to offset losses. She said without a more competitive wage to attract workers, beds will remain empty and “we’re going to be in a deficit next year of $2 million.”

Bogdala said she didn’t feel that “throwing money at this” would solve the problem. She said she knows of a facility in Kenosha County that pays its CNAs $25 per hour, but isn’t attracting workers.

“They’re halting admissions because they can’t staff it,” she said. In addition, about a half billion workers have left the healthcare industry during the pandemic, she said.

“There’s a shortage of every aspect of the health care personnel – whether it’s CNAs RNs, LPNs, does not matter,” she said.

Employment incentives

Bogdala said the state is currently working with Brookside to help attract people interested in the health care field.

The center is participating in a state program that offers educational support and cash incentives to successful certified nursing assistant applicants. Under the WisCaregiver program, free training, no-cost admission to be placed on the Wisconsin CNA registry and the opportunity to receive a $500 retention bonus after six months continues to be offered to those CNAs who remained employed at Brookside. Bonuses of $400 to $500 have also been offered to current employees who refer a new CNA who remains on the job for six months, while a newly hired CNA would receive a bonus of $200 to $250, depending on full-time equivalent hours after six months of employment.

“It just started so it’s starting to get there,” she said. “However … it’s having to grow people. People left (the profession). They’re gone. It’s definitely a difficult time.”

She said it’s not just a Brookside problem, or a Kenosha County, but a “worldwide problem.”

Brookside has had the referrals for patients in need of services and has had to turn them down due to the worker shortage. In August, Brookside denied at least 44 potential admissions, Bogdala said. She said she and her staff meet daily on whether they can accept additional patients based on their health to having staff to meet the quality of care needed.

Supervisor Jeff Gentz said the county needs to figure out how it can attract more CNAs quickly.

“If it means ARPA money in, higher salaries – come in at $24 (per hour) to start with – we’ve got to figure it out,” he said. “We can’t be turning away 60 people in two months in our community.”