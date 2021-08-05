WATCH NOW: Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe to seek Kenosha County Sheriff post

“I was one of the students at the school that got the free lunch,” Rowe said. “We were a welfare family.”

Rowe said he was driven at an early age to “make something” of himself.

“I always had this internal drive to make a difference in the community and better my life and get out of that cycle of welfare,” he said.

He put himself through college, graduating in 1987 from Marquette University with an arts and sciences degree. After a stint in the corporate field, Rowe said he felt called to something “bigger.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just had this desire to do something more impactful for the community,” Rowe said. “So I decided to take the test for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.”

He started with the Sheriff’s Department in January 1997. He had been on patrol for four years when the community relations role as Deputy Friendly became available in 2000. Deputy Friendly works to promote the work of law enforcement with youth and to teach kids about safety. He added the role of DARE officer in 2001.