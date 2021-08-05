WATCH NOW: Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe to seek Kenosha County Sheriff post

TWIN LAKES — Outgoing Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth endorsed longtime Deputy Friendly and DARE officer Ray Rowe as his replacement Wednesday night.
"I was not going to retire until I could find somebody who could outwork me, cared about the people, cared about the families, cared about our department, and really cared about this county more than I did," Beth said. "It wasn't going to be easy to find that person. We did. I'd like to announce right now, for the first time, Deputy Ray Rowe has my full (support)."
The announcement by Beth came during the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) golf outing banquet held at Twin Lakes Country Club, attended by several hundred supporters of the program. Rowe, 56, could not officially announce his candidacy until after the banquet, as he was on duty.
Two other candidates recently have announced plans to run in the 2022 election: Kenosha Police Officer Albert Gonzales and Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Zoerner. Both plan to run as Republicans. Rowe is running as a Democrat. The primary for the election is Aug. 9, 2022. The general election date is Nov. 8, 2022.
Hardship in childhood
Rowe, a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, grew up in the Lincoln neighborhood of Kenosha. When he was 9, his father was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. His mother later "turned to alcohol."
“I was one of the students at the school that got the free lunch,” Rowe said. “We were a welfare family.”
Rowe said he was driven at an early age to “make something” of himself.
“I always had this internal drive to make a difference in the community and better my life and get out of that cycle of welfare,” he said.
He put himself through college, graduating in 1987 from Marquette University with an arts and sciences degree. After a stint in the corporate field, Rowe said he felt called to something “bigger.”
“I just had this desire to do something more impactful for the community,” Rowe said. “So I decided to take the test for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.”
He started with the Sheriff’s Department in January 1997. He had been on patrol for four years when the community relations role as Deputy Friendly became available in 2000. Deputy Friendly works to promote the work of law enforcement with youth and to teach kids about safety. He added the role of DARE officer in 2001.
“When I got the DARE job it was fitting for me,” Rowe said. “I understand what it’s like to be in a family struggling with addiction. It was an opportunity for me to reach out to young people and try to encourage them to make safe and responsible decisions.”
Rowe said he has met generations of Kenoshans — an estimated 20,00 to 30,000 students and their families in schools across the county.
Promotion opportunities arose, but he said, he chose not to pursue them as he felt this was his calling.
He is now being called to lead the department, he said.
“I want to lead this department with the passion Sheriff Beth has,” Rowe said. “I want to bring some continuity to our department. I want to continue to build relationships with the citizens of our community. I want to be in the public and involved with the community and I want people to see the Sheriff’s Department in a positive light.”
He said he approached Sheriff Beth with the idea, and was pleased Beth gave “his blessing.”
Endorsements
“Just knowing I have his support is amazing, it’s inspiring and it’s very meaningful to me,” Rowe said.
Beth also announced his support of County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who announced in April that she would seek the position of Kenosha County Executive.
Terry Flores contributed to this report.