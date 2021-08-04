WATCH NOW: Deputy Friendly to seek Kenosha County Sheriff post

Outgoing Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth endorsed longtime Deputy Friendly and DARE officer Ray Rowe as his replacement Wednesday night.

"I was not going to retire until I could find somebody who could outwork me, cared about the people, cared about the families, cared about our department, and really cared about this county more than I did," Beth said. "It wasn't going to be easy to find that person. We did. I'd like to announce right now, for the first time, Deputy Ray Rowe has my full (support)."

The announcement by Beth came during the DARE golf outing banquet held at Twin Lakes Country Club, attended by several hundred supporters of the program. Rowe could not officially announce his candidacy until after the banquet, as he was working.

Beth also announced his endorsement of County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who announced in April that she would seek the position of Kenosha County Executive.

