WATCH NOW: Downtown parking structure opening delayed until end of January

To cover the costs over budget, Boldt recommended the contingency increase from 4 percent to 6 percent, or $306,000 to $461,640. The increase would leave the project with $95,101.47 in contingency funds in the event that other “unforeseen circumstances” were to arise, according to the report.

“I would like to point out that right now, without that extra for the unforeseen conditions, we are at 1.1 percent of the bid price in extra charges. If it wasn’t for this, we’d be under our contingency amount,” Boldt said.

Morrissey said the city would be invoking a “liquidated damage clause” in the contract, or a $500 penalty for each day the project is behind.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who reviewed photos in the report that showed the extent of the excavation wondered how testing missed the buried foundational walls.

“There’s 4,600 square feet of concrete that had to be removed and some of that concrete looks like it’s just a couple inches below the dirt,” he said. “We didn’t know that a building was there?”

Brian Cater, deputy public works director, said at the time, the city did not have any records that showed a foundation was present.