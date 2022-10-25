Kenosha County can expect to have more sworn law enforcement officers on the road and conducting investigations next year after a panel approved a recommendation for an additional deputy and two detectives during its first day of budget hearings.

The Finance and Administration Committee voted unanimously Monday night to fund the three new positions at a cost of $356,000 above what had been already been proposed in the administration’s budget for 2023. The recommendation originated last week in the the Judiciary and Law Committee, which also voted unanimously to add the positions.

The Finance Committee also approved the overall budget for law enforcement which was projected to increase 4.7% next year, or from $56,016,912 to $58,651,890. The levy for law enforcement is proposed to increase 4.37% from $42,814,612 this year to $44,683,969 next year.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, the county’s law enforcement budget includes spending plans for the district attorney, circuit court clerk, juvenile intake and joint services.

Earlier this month County Executive Samantha Kerkman unveiled a budget that had called for a detective, a deputy and a data analyst, a civilian position. The Finance Committee’s approval brings the total of new sworn law enforcement officer positions to five.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Department has 136 sworn officers, including 92 deputies, 14 detectives, 16, sergeants, nine lieutenants, three captains, a chief deputy and the sheriff, according to the budget. Prior to the vote Sheriff David Beth said personnel expenses in the proposed budget would be increasing by 4.36% or by more than $1.5 million to $36,156,704 in 2023.

For clarification, Terry Rose, the committee chair, asked Beth which version he was recommending.

“I’m going to go with the motion to accept what the Judiciary and Law Committee proposed,” Beth said. “I thought that was an incredible opportunity for our department.”

Position costs

Barna Bencs, the county’s budget director said the Judiciary and Law Committee’s recommendation to the Finance Committee was to add the new sworn positions tasking it to looking into how to fund them. Bencs said the cost would amount to $356,000 to add two detectives and a deputy. Supervisor Erin Decker, a member of both finance and Judiciary and Law Committee, motioned to add the new staff. The motion was seconded by Supervisor David Geertsen.

Rose also asked Beth where he saw placing the additional sworn personnel, especially the detectives.

Beth said one detective would be added to the department’s countywide drug unit after the city’s police department pulled out creating its own special investigations unit; while another detective would staff a unit that would investigate “white collar and sensitive crimes,” he said.

“The scamming that’s going on in our community and across the country is a mess,” he said. “So this one additional person would help in a special investigative unit like that.”

The third detective, he said, would pick up general assignments that would include everything from serious vehicle crashes to homicides.

“Our calls for service have gone up tremendously in the last several years,” he said, adding that even the winter and spring months have not slowed down as in the past. “It’s not like that anymore. We don’t have a slow time.”

The department’s detectives are also responsible for training, which is especially needed for younger deputies, he said.

“About a third (of the deputies) will have less than two years in the department,” he said.

Negotiated away?

Supervisor Brian Bashaw wondered whether the sheriff’s earlier requests of the county executive for more sworn personnel were ones he wanted or actually needed. At last week’s Judiciary and Law Committee hearing department officials said they had initially asked for as many as six detectives and three more deputies.

“You’re the sheriff. You’re responsible for the share of placing of assets that we hold and how we execute, why would we give up head count if it’s critical?” asked Bashaw. “Are these critical or wanted head counts, being that it was negotiated away.”

“It’s not negotiated away,” said Beth. “We present the budget to the county executive … their job is to put together a budget that reflects what the County Board would like to have. You guys came up with a percentage you would like to see the tax levy raised to. The county executive’s job, I believe, is to come up with something in the ball park of what you guys requested.”

The administration’s proposed budget contains a tax levy hike of 1.86%, resulting in an overall increase of $1,353,956 million to $74,094,863 million to the tax levy for 2023.

“We requested what we would like and we requested more than that. We do understand there isn’t an endless pot of money,” Beth said. When the previous committee added to his staffing, he said he was “thrilled” to have more.

“Our calls for service haven’t gone down. They’ve gone up every single year,” said Beth.

Bashaw later asked Beth how he would fund the three positions. Beth said he envisioned a levy increase, unless there were other ways to do it based on the existing budget.

Decker said public safety is a priority.

“I believe we need more sheriff’s deputies. I have discussed with other supervisors the other areas of the budget where we can make cuts to fund these positions,” she said. She said, however, that those discussions would take place later this week as the budgets for other departments are reviewed.

“In the next coming nights, I will propose ways to fund these positions,” she said.

Data analyst

Capt. Justin Miller spoke on the need for the analyst who would be responsible for maximizing the department’s software, pulling data for a number uses from call volumes to response times. In addition, the analyst would assist with identifying crime patterns and trends, as well as other reports to municipalities and requests from committees, commissions and the County Board.

“I call myself a simple user at this point because I do not have the time nor skills to get into the data that’s really needed,” he said. “We bought a Ferrari and we’re using it as a Pinto at this point.”

Beth said other law enforcement agencies of similar sizes have three analysts.

“We have none,” he said.