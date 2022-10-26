Two employees in Kenosha County’s Public Works and Facilities Department could soon be out of work after their positions were targeted for elimination by a committee tasked with finding $356,000 to hire additional law enforcement positions next year.

The Finance and Administration Committee cast split votes Tuesday night recommending elimination of a facilities project manager and a municipal/public customer service superintendent in the highway division. Their positions, which were funded at $141,165 and $129,517, respectively, coupled with a $44,900 from a vacant community development education job at the University of Wisconsin Extension’s local satellite office and $50,000 re-tasked after the committee voted to remove it from the levy Kemper Center’s business plan study, amounted to $366,068 — more than enough to cover two detectives and a deputy.

Both the Finance and Judiciary and Law Committees approved the sworn law enforcement officer positions earlier. Supervisor Erin Decker, who sits on both committees, said residents have been demanding more law enforcement officers as a result of the community’s increased growth and development and an increase in associated crimes and traffic along with it.

Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley said the highway position was one that answered the county’s municipal service requests.

“So that person will go out to meet with citizens, customers, if you will, to talk about issues that they’re having,” Billingsley said. “This person also deals with some of the smaller capital programs … culvert replacement programs or pavement marking programs.”

Billingsley said the loss of the position could be absorbed by existing staff.

Committee Chair Terry Rose asked Billingsley if eliminating the highway position was something she would recommend.

“I do see some benefits in the position being switched. I think it’s relatively new. I think there would be some process changes that we’d likely have some people assigned those duties (and) would have to make up those duties,” she said. “If it’s a budgetary issue, it would be something that we could consider.”

Clement Abongwa, highway division director said the job, currently filled by Glen Fenske, has been in place for about four years. It was one Abongwa was instrumental in creating to help his engineers focus on the task on their jobs while Fenske worked to educate the public and acted as a go-between with residents. Fenske was not present at the meeting.

“We deal with a lot of people, irate people, people who are angry, people who are not happy and for him to navigate that, to calm down the person and technically solve the problem,” said Abongwa who was taken by surprise at the move to eliminate staff. “If you just look at it from a distance it might look simplistic, but it is very challenging. And it helps us a lot.”

Abongwa said the position doesn’t just answer questions, but also “does a lot of technical stuff, too.

“I remember a couple years back, we were really, really, really struggling, struggling because we know that the economic footprint for the county really is expanding and exploding,” he said. “And for us to be able to handle all those requests you need a dedicated person who will be able to manage those requests, track them down and respond. That is why customer service with the county has always been at very high level … I’ll say we should not get rid of that position.”

Supervisor Daniel Gashke wondered whether Billingsley was consulted by Decker or County Executive Samantha Kerkman about the position elimination.

“Or are you as surprised about this proposal as Clement?” he asked.

Billingsley said she had “heard mention” of the proposed position elimination but did not say who consulted with her.

“I’ve had a little bit of time to absorb some of the ramifications on how we can absorb some of those functions,” she said. “So, I had a little more time than Clement had to adjust.”

Gashke asked whether as director she would recommend the position be eliminated. She said having on the job just three months, she noted it is unique for the county but if she were to fill it in the future she could not see filling it "in its intent today." She said, however, she would defer to Abongwa and his expertise on the position's duties and assignments.

During deliberations, Supervisor Brian Bashaw, who had asked whether there were other positions Fenske could fill, said he realizes the impact it can have on the individual and his family.

“It is also prudent to look for opportunities to make sure health and safety is maintained in the county,” he said. Bashaw, who lives in Paris, said the community has been wracked by home invasions and elsewhere, multiple murders and bodies that have been dumped in the county.

“We have to get it under control,” he said. “A position that can be absorbed becomes a position of convenience, not necessity. Whereas our Sheriff’s Department, those positions are a necessity.”

Like the highway position, Billingsley said the project engineer's duties could also be absorbed and could also be done by her or other staff. Billingsley is a civil engineer.

Frank Martinelli, the county project engineer whose position is being targeted for elimination said his position is one that is similar to an in-house position at Kenosha Unified. It is one that has saved the district “a lot of money,” Martinelli said, advising supervisors to speak with Patrick Finnemore, the district’s facilities director.

“(The county) brought that same position here and that became me,” said Martinelli.

Similarly, the county has also saved money on a number of projects, including a half million dollars on a roofing project that had been estimated to cost $1.5 million, he said. Martinelli said currently he’s in charge of $15 million in projects with 15 different engineers and firms involved. Martinelli was expected to be consulted for the proposed new human services building at Sun Plaza.

“Again, I respect the position of the board,” he said.