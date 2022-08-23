WATCH NOW: Gov. candidate Michels, Rep. Steil tour Kenosha, attend discussion on 2020 unrest

Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Bryan Steil toured portions of Kenosha there were damaged during the historic Aug. 2020 unrest and then attended a roundtable discussion on the matter unrest Tuesday morning.

Michels and Steil, R-Janesville, were joined by Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and Pete Deates, Kenosha Police Union president, as they toured Downtown Kenosha and surveyed some of the damage caused during the protests that occurred two years ago this week.

The Aug. 23, 2022 police shooting of Jacob Blake set off three days of violent protests that caused millions of dollars of damage to portions of the city's Uptown and Downtown neighborhoods.

After the roughly 30 minute tour near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Michels, Steil and Toney attended a roundtable discussion at the Italian American Society, 2217 52nd St.

They decried Democratic Gov. Tony Ever's response to the days of looting, arson and violence and said they believe local law enforcement officials were ill-served by local Democratic politicians and those in Madison.

Among the local roundtable attendees were County Board Chair Gabe Nudo, County Board Vice Chair Erin Decker, Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, Kenosha County Sheriff candidate Sgt. David Zoerner and City Alderman David Mau. They spoke before a group of a few dozen attendees.

When asked how it felt to tour the damage Tuesday on the two-year anniversary of the unrest, Steil recalled a conversation he said he had with a woman who worked in a Downtown hospital and who called him when she couldn't find a safe way home during the week of violence. He said she called 911 for help but no officers were available at the time.

"That really struck me as to how significant the problem was here," Steil said.

"You look at all the images and you can see it, but when you talk to this woman who's a nurse trying to serve her community, and she felt so scared and unsafe that she couldn't go home to her children, and when she called for help there was no one there to answer the call. Walking with these police officers today and hearing their stories about working 20 hours a day, night after night wishing there were more resources coming in. They stepped up and did all they could. That's the memory that is seared into my mind about what played out."

Instead of working to diffuse the situation before it escalated to violence following the hours after the shooting of Blake, Steil also said he believes Evers offered "inflammatory statements."

"I think what we saw today is why that played out the way that it did," he said. "The first night we saw inflammatory statements by our governor. We saw a lack of resources provided to Kenosha. And we saw what played out and it can never happen again in the state of Wisconsin.

'Emotional scar'

Michels said he felt "the emotional scar" during his tour.

"You can fix buildings, you can rebuild businesses, but the fear that I still heard in peoples' voices today, the concern that they have that this could happen again, because they see no change in Madison. That's what November is all about. November is about change in Madison. November is about change of leadership," Michels said.

Michels said Kenosha residents, businesses owners and law enforcement officials should have confidence "that a governor will stand up and not allow this to happen again."

Michels said those committing violent crimes in Kenosha "knew that the governor would be soft on this situation and then when they saw them getting away with it on the first night they knew that the governor would be soft on the second day and the third day."

Although Evers and his supporters have maintained that he fulfilled every local request for state support, Steil said that was not good enough.

"This is not enough. If this is enough, you're disconnected. I accept the statement that he has made, is that he fielded all requests made through official channels. That sounds like something you'd get from the DMV if you failed to initial a form. This is a situation where a leader picks up the phone and calls people on the ground," he said. "It's a situation where you can simply turn on your TV and know that the resources provided were not enough."

In a statement Tuesday afternoon Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is in a tough reelection fight with Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, said "the people of Kenosha are still suffering."

"On the second year anniversary of the Kenosha riots, the people of Kenosha are still suffering because of Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes lack of leadership," the statement reads. "Lives were lost, people were seriously injured, and Kenosha suffered millions of dollars of property damage. The community is still rebuilding."