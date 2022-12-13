Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials.

The statewide "Doing the Right Thing" made its first stop in Kenosha at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. More than 150 participated in the event.

The event allowed Evers, who won his second term as the state's Democratic governor in November, to hear directly from residents on issues that matter to them. Evers is in the process of preparing his version of the 2023-25 executive budget.

"It's great to be in Kenosha to kickoff my statewide listening tour," Evers told those in attendance at the start of the event. "This session tonight is all about hearing directly from you. Your ideas, what you care about, the challenges you face, how we can work together to solve problems."

Attendees gathered in five groups throughout the museum for communal discussions relating to health care, infrastructure, criminal justice reform, education, and environment and economy. Each of the five groups had facilitators from the governor's office, and Evers floated among all of them during the nearly two-hour event.

"The most important policy lever and document that I have as governor is the bi-annual budget, and that's what's coming up," Evers said. "Budgets are about priorities and they are a reflection of our values. For me, the bi-annual budget has always been about doing the right thing for the people of the state."

Evers said the state budget should "reflect the will of the people."

"Usually, politicians would rather spend time talking rather than listening," Evers added. "Tonight, I will be listening."

Evers has held listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for Wisconsin residents to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s budget, and hear about pressing issues affecting them.

The listening sessions will continue into 2023.

"The turnout tonight was absolutely remarkable," said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. "I think people do care deeply about our state and know that the governor will take their comments to heart."

Barca said he hopes Evers' budget will pass the Legislature. He hopes the budget is signed by Evers in July, the start of the state's new fiscal year.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, said holding the first listening session for the 2023 budget in Kenosha shows how important Evers views southeastern Wisconsin and Kenosha County.

"I think one of the great things about Gov. Evers is that in each of his budgets he has prioritized making sure that he's listening to people and creating solutions for the problems that regular Wisconsinites are opposing," McGuire said. "The fact that he made Kenosha his first stop in his budget tour is really important. It gives the people down here the chance to identify the problems they are facing and the ways we can solve those problems."

Other politicians in attendance included State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, who won her election to represent the state's 61st Assembly District in November, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, County Supervisor Andy Berg and Kenosha Alds. Anthony Kennedy and Rollin Pizzala.

In the justice reform breakout group during the event Kennedy said it's important the governor and state legislators mind the non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana that passed in the City of Kenosha in November. Nearly 72% of residents voted in support of it.

"There are Republican bills for medical marijuana in Madison, there are Democratic bills for medical marijuana in Madison, and yet, because they haven't been able to reconcile those bills we don't even have medical marijuana in State of Wisconsin," Kennedy said. "I think it's important that they hear it's a bipartisan issue with strong approval."

The State of Wisconsin's budget covers a two-year period from July 1 of one odd-numbered year through June 30 of the next odd-numbered year. Development of the biennial budget involves a nearly year-long process.

Evers, elected in 2018, is working on his third budget.

This is a developing story.