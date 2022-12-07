Workers in Kenosha County’s highway division turned out Tuesday night to address the County Board anxious and vexed over the ongoing stalemate that has blocked bonding authorization for next year’s capital projects and now threatens their jobs.

“I had to have the most difficult conversation with my children recently and explained to them this year I will not be able to buy them Christmas presents,” said Rob Stecher who fears he may be among the two dozen highway workers who will face layoffs if the county does not resolve its bonding impasse before spring.

`Doesn’t make sense’

Stecher, a 12-year veteran in the highway division, addressed the County Board saying how he had to explain to his son that he would lose his job “through no fault of my own.” When his son asked him who was to blame, Stecher told him: “It’s a group of people I don’t work with making this decision.”

His son replied: “That doesn’t make sense.”

On Nov. 2, the board voted 17-6 and approved the budget for next year. However, it failed to secure the three-quarters supermajority needed to authorize $16.5 million in bonding for capital projects. It needed 18 votes to pass the bonding for the projects.

That meeting abruptly ended, with the board not voting on two other resolutions that would have authorized bonding for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

What highway workers do

“I've been a Kenosha County Highway worker since 2014 and many of you probably don't even know what I do until my truck wakes you up in the middle of night pushing the snow off the road; or, riot fence needs to be installed on an entire city block or a pothole develops in the road that you hit on your way home from work. Or, that skunk that lives in your neighborhood, stinking up your entire neighborhood and then magically disappears,” said Stecher. “These are just a few of the things that we do. But there's so, so much more.”

Over the last month, negotiations between the board minority voting against the bonding and County Executive Samantha Kerkman to restore a facilities project manager, a customer service superintendent in highways and a UW-Extension community development educator for the county – three positions cut during Finance Committee budget hearings – have failed to produce a resolution.

As a result, administration along with department and division heads have continued to examine ways to re-prioritize projects for next year and come up with an alternative plan to fund the projects. Among the options have included pulling $350,000 the county pledged and budgeted to help redevelop the City of Kenosha’s Uptown district, rolling back $100,000 deal with the Kemper Center to pay its utilities, re-tasking $50,000 for Kemper’s business plan study and using $3 million in “carry over” funds from this year’s budget. Closing county parks for the winter to save on plowing costs is also under consideration.

Thus far, however, only highway division workers have been targeted for potential layoffs. None of the options has been formally set in motion, however. The Executive Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15, to discuss plans on how to proceed.

During public comments, some speakers blamed partisan politics for the impasse with one side fingering an unwavering board majority and administration that now leans conservative and is in the driver’s seat on most issues and the other accusing the minority of power play in voting against the bonding after it had earlier failed to elect a chairperson via traditional succession.

For the workers who spoke, politics were the last thing on their minds.

New dad, no job?

Mike Feest, who has been on paternity leave since Oct. 30 said he had just found out, while he had become a new dad, he also might soon be out of a job.

“I hope that that we can find a way to work together here. I don't know one side from the other, who's voting what … please don't put this on the backs of hard working individuals,” Feest said. “Let's find another way to balance this. The anxiety alone of being a new father is enough to deal with and I don't think it should be put on the backs of 60 guys.”

Pride in doing job

Andrew Burns of Silver Lake said he is a “proud member” of the highway division where he has also worked the last 12 years.

“We take pride in what we do. Don't want to be in a truck 16 hours a day. But my family is on those roads. My friends are on those roads. You guys are on those roads. We do it so that everybody can get home the safe,” he said. Burns also praised Kerkman for listening to his concerns, something he said did not happen with the previous administration.

Josh Prybylski said he doesn’t know who is to blame. He just wants to be able to provide for his family and sleep at night.

“I'm not telling you that we don't care,” he said. “We'd love to meet with both sides to try to explain to you what we see and you guys explain to us what's going on.”

What has left him perplexed, however, is how one day they are the best at what they do and the next their livelihoods are at stake.

“Clement (Abongwa, highway director) tells us how great we did over summer and spring on roads and paving and the drainage. Good job. All the emails -- thanks us. We had two more of our bosses come up and say we're No. 1 in efficiency at removing snow -- in the state,” he said. “I’m shocked. Proud. Great. That’s awesome.”

`Come to a resolution’

A week later, Prybylski said his wife approached him asking whether people were laid off after she learned of the county’s options in the local paper.

“What are you talking about? We were just told how great we were,” he said. The talk of layoffs isn't going away and is the top subject each morning at work, he added.

Now, he’s questioning just how much the county really values them.

“I mean, obviously, must be pretty appreciated if we're being threatened with layoffs. It's kind of hard to deal with, even sleep, let alone the holidays coming up,” he said. “So … I guess I’m not one to beg, but when it comes to my family and my livelihood, I’m begging you guys to come to some kind of resolution.”