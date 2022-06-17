WATCH NOW: Kenosha abortion rights demonstration draws Lt. Gov; state Democrats

An abortion rights demonstration organized by a Kenosha teenager got a boost from state politicians Friday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Ruby Becker said she organized the event at Civic Center Park to show the community young people are deeply concerned about a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The court’s ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

"Just the fact that I might have less rights than my mom did when she was my age, and the fact that this will effect everyone, even if you're not a woman," the Tremper High School student said. "This is going to effect everybody. A lot of people my age are definitely realizing how much of a big impact this has."

Becker said that when she learned of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this spring she was "upset and angry."

"I could believe it but didn't want to," Becker said. "I was distraught."

Dozens turned out for the demonstration that began in the Downtown park and then migrated to the sidewalks facing Sheridan Road. Many attendees created signage in support of abortion rights and chanted "Fight back. Stand up!" and "Abortion bans have got to go!"

Among the attendees were high-profile state Democrats including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, State Sen. Bob Wirch, State Rep. Tip McGuire and Ann Roe, who is running in the state’s first congressional district. Gov. Tony Evers recorded a message for the demonstration that was played through a megaphone.

"I'm thrilled to join you today and support the incredible work you're doing to protect reproductive rights and abortion access here in Kenosha and across Wisconsin," Evers said.

"This fight has never been more important. I'm here today with the message (that) we can't go back and we won't go back. Politicians shouldn't be inserting themselves into personal, intimate reproductive health care decisions. We should trust people to make decisions that work best for them and their family with their health care providers."

Evers said he has served as a "pro-choice" governor and over his first term vetoed bills that would restrict abortion access. He also called on the state Legislature to "do the right thing and repeal Wisconsin's archaic 173-year-old abortion ban."

Barnes said he was "excited to be out here just because of the urgency of the moment."

"With the threat of Roe being overturned we need to galvanize, we need to organize communities to make sure that we do everything we possibly can do to turn out voters, especially in Wisconsin, because this could determine the balance of the Senate," Barnes said. "Get rid of the filibuster, codify Roe v. Wade into law and protect the fight to choose once and for all."

Barnes, who is one of the candidates running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, said he was inspired by those who turned out Friday.

"Young people have been putting in so much work, whether it's gun violence, climate change and now also the right to choose. They got it figured out and it's important for us to be here to support their efforts," Barnes said.

Godlewski, who is also running to unseat Johnson, said "for too long we have been ignored as far as our right to choose."

"We are not going backwards. Are you with me Kenosha?" Godlewski said. "Sending women back to 1849, which is the law on the books that will be reinstated if anything happens to Roe, is a big deal. A ban on abortion is a big deal."

Roe, who is running against Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, said she was "saddened by the reason that we're together but certainly inspired" by the "strength and endurance" of the demonstrators.

"I am 55. Roe v. Wade has been around for much of my life and as a mother of a 23-year-old, I never thought that her reproductive rights were going to be in danger," she said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Roe said it would be "robbing women of their futures."

Members of the Kenosha County Democratic Party helped register attendees to vote and expressed support for the demonstration.

"I'm very proud of her," said party treasurer and Ruby Becker's mother Amanda Becker. "I'm proud that she's aware and understands that in order for things to change you have to kind of be that catalyst. You can't just sit and hope for change. You have to make it happen."

Izzy Buell, a 16-year-old student who attends Bristol Central High School, said "it's extremely frustrating because there are people older than us who are setting bad examples for young people who aren't able to vote."

"The next presidential election, I will be able to vote," Buell said. "I will always remember this issue because it's a big issue. ... We have been fighting for this for so long. Whether it be women's rights, any rights. We've been fighting and we need to be heard."

Buell's friend and fellow Central student Lilly Wisnelski, 17, expressed similar sentiments.

"Honestly, there is so much stuff that concerns me about (abortion restrictions). I can't even begin to explain how it effects everyone around us," Wisnelski said. "There's always someone trying to come after someone who's not doing anything wrong."

Friday's demonstration came just weeks after hundreds of high school students across Kenosha and Racine counties held walk outs in support of abortion.

