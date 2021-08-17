WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council at long last approves contract for police body cameras

All told, vehicles and officers can expect to be outfitted with cameras by late October, according to Larsen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re very excited about getting them,” Larsen said.

Earlier this spring, officers field-tested cameras and selected the vendor. Police administration and Motorola negotiated and tailored the contract to fit the needs of the department, which included ownership of the data.

“One of the things that it had originally said was the data was theirs and it’s not; it’s ours,” he said.

The department is also currently in the process of hiring one of two help desk technicians to support the new technology. A second technician could then be hired by the end of the year.

“We’re going to get one trained in and then ease into the second one,” said Larsen.

David Bogdala Bogdala

Ald. David Bogdala, who recently went on a ride along observing an officer’s response to calls ranging from traffic stops to domestic disputes, said police officers were looking forward to using the new equipment.