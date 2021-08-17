WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council at long last approves contract for police body cameras

With little discussion, the Kenosha City Council approved a vendor contract for the long-awaited body cameras for Kenosha Police officers and new dashboard cameras for their squad cars.
The council voted 15-0 on the police department's agreement with Motorola Solutions at its meeting Monday night. According to the contract, the department will receive 189 body cameras and about 50 in-squad cameras, along with the accessories for wearing and mounting the equipment. Last fall, the council approved some $750,000 in its capital improvement plan for them.
Four years ago, the City Council initially approved a plan to purchase the body cameras but then delayed buying them due to the expense. City administration then included a purchase in the city’s capital improvement plan, with an initial target date to purchase in 2022. However, after the Jacob Blake shooting a year ago, along with the protests that followed, the council moved up the purchase.
KPD Interim Chief Eric Larsen
Larsen
Following the meeting, interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen said the purchase ended up under budget, at about $734,000 for both types of cameras. With the contract approved, the department expects to order the new cameras Tuesday and anticipates receiving them in about six to eight weeks, Larsen said. Once ordered, the department can then schedule installation dates for fitting the dashboard cameras, which is about a weeklong process, he said.
All told, vehicles and officers can expect to be outfitted with cameras by late October, according to Larsen.
“We’re very excited about getting them,” Larsen said.
Earlier this spring, officers field-tested cameras and selected the vendor. Police administration and Motorola negotiated and tailored the contract to fit the needs of the department, which included ownership of the data.
“One of the things that it had originally said was the data was theirs and it’s not; it’s ours,” he said.
The department is also currently in the process of hiring one of two help desk technicians to support the new technology. A second technician could then be hired by the end of the year.
“We’re going to get one trained in and then ease into the second one,” said Larsen.
David Bogdala
Bogdala
Ald. David Bogdala, who recently went on a ride along observing an officer’s response to calls ranging from traffic stops to domestic disputes, said police officers were looking forward to using the new equipment.
“When you run into a situation like one of the domestics that we ended up going (to), they would love to play that video and show the folks out there what they have to see and what they have to deal with,” Bogdala said following the vote. “So, I’m glad that’s moving forward and hopefully that will alleviate some of the things that they deal with.”