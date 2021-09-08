WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council denies resolution calling for alternatives to police use of tear gas, rubber bullets on crowds

A Kenosha City Council majority voted 12-2 Wednesday night rejecting a proposal calling for a panel to study alternatives to tear gas and rubber bullets, among the non-lethal de-escalation methods used by law enforcement authorities to disperse crowds amid the civil unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake a year ago.
Voting against the resolution were: Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco LaMacchia, Bruce Fox, Mitchell Pedersen, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose, Dominic Ruffalo and David Bogdala. Kennedy and Ald. Rollin Pizzala, cast the two votes in support of it.
With no deliberation, the council voted against Kennedy's resolution following more than an hour of public comments at the start of the Wednesday's meeting and during the public hearing on the issue.
Those who spoke against the resolution urged the council not to take away the tools that would enable the police to quell unlawful protests and protect the community against rioting. Those who favored Kennedy's proposal included protesters who had demonstrated against the police brutality exacted upon on Blake.
They sought an opportunity for wider community dialogue with panel that included diverse experiences from police academy instructors, military personnel, law school instructors, social workers, former elected officials appointed by the Public Safety and Welfare Kenosha police.
The council's decision comes on heels of the committee's unanimous decision not to support the Kennedy's resolution.
IN PHOTOS: Large protest in downtown Kenosha Monday evening
Night time protest 1
Nighttime protest 2
Night time protest 3
Nighttime protest 6
Nighttime protest 5
Nighttime protest 4
Nighttime protest 8
Nighttime protest 7
Nighttime protest 9
Nighttime protest 10
Nighttime protest 11
Nighttime protest 12
This story continues to develop with more details to come. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com.