WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council OKs indoor garden facility permit at first in-person meeting since pandemic hiatus

At its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a hiatus, the Kenosha City Council gave its blessing to an innovative 8,715-square-foot indoor garden equipped to grow herbs, salad greens and other fresh produce all year long.
Following a public hearing, the council voted 15-0 Wednesday night approving a conditional use permit for the standalone facility that would be built next to the Gordon Food Service distribution plant at 10901 38th St., near the Kenosha Regional Airport.
Gordon Food Service is partnering with Square Roots, which specializes in urban farming, in developing the indoor farming system. According to the plans, the $3 million project will employ the use of metal shipping containers as part of the interior of the facility. Square Roots frequently sets up its shipping container farming systems on or near Gordon Foods distribution and retail locations. The goal is to create a short distribution path for fresh, local greens to provide to Gordon Foods customers. The new facility will employ up to 15 workers.
The two companies have previously collaborated on a similar project near Grand Rapids, Mich. Square Roots also operates a shipping container farm in Brooklyn, New York.
Fresh herbs, veggies
“I’m excited about this opportunity to bring their product out into the City of Kenosha, especially, in the 16th District. This is a state-of-the art indoor gardening, indoor farming facility,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo. “At the present time, they’ve got basil, they’ve got dill. They eventually want to branch out to have tomatoes and any other kind of vegetable.
“It’ll be a fresh … it doesn’t take a very long time to grow,” said Ruffalo, who represents the district and has had discussions with developers regarding the facility, which will optimize environmental controls for lighting, temperature and other factors conducive for growing vegetables.
“It’s a big plus for our community,” he said, urging council members' support.
Also, looking forward to indoor garden facility was Ald. Rollin Pizzala.
“I think this is going to be a wonderful project and I will support it,” he said. “I wish more people would do things like this.”
First meeting back
Wednesday’s council meeting marked the first time the members have met in person since March 25, 2020, when the body voted unanimously on an emergency declaration that allowed for, among other things, Mayor John Antaramian to conduct meetings remotely. The council and other standing committee had held their meetings via Zoom teleconference. Last month, the council unanimously voted to rescind the declaration in order to resume in-person gatherings.
Before the meeting, members, the mayor and staff took their seats behind Plexiglas partitions with most, if not all, opting not to wear masks, which are no longer required in city-owned facilities and functions. Absent from the meeting were Alds. Jan Michalski and Rocco LaMacchia. The podium for public comments also had a protective partition. The partitions are expected to remain up for the time being, according to city officials.
One person at public comments
Only one person spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Mary Magdalen Moser angrily took the mayor and council to task for conditions that she said had led to the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the rioting that destroyed the Uptown district, where she lives. Like many before her more than a year ago, she questioned why no arrests had been made following the three nights of looting and rioting from Aug. 23-25.
“Public records don’t lie and no arrests were made for any of these crimes,” she said. While 52nd and 60th streets were block off to Downtown, she said, rioters “literally funneled into my Uptown neighborhood.”
“We all got hung out to dry for three solid nights,” she said. She also took the district attorney to task for not prosecuting out-of-town rioters and criticized city’s solution to “shove subsidized housing down our throats again,” in Uptown.
“And none of us want a multi-generational poverty prison in our neighborhood,” she added.
Praise for council, mayor
Council President and Ald. David Bogdala acknowledged that the city has “gone through a lot” over the past year and a half. He welcomed back colleagues and praised the council for its unity.
“This council was united and stuck together on a lot of things that sometimes, in the past, might have caused divisions,” he said. “We didn’t let that happen. I appreciate all your support.”
Bogdala praised Antaramian for his leadership. Even amid the pandemic, the city has been busy moving forward with major projects including the Uptown Lofts, the Downtown development and the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.
“When I think about the things that we’ve got in front of us right now, a lot of work, we’ve got a lot of positive things coming forward and that’s a lot due to your leadership,” Bogdala said.
