WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council votes to provide The Vault one-day cabaret license for Halloween show

The City Council voted to provide The Vault Banquet Hall & Event Venue a one-day cabaret license for a public Halloween celebration later this month.

The Vault can now host its Halloween Drag Show on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the venue, 625 57th St. even though it surrendered its cabaret license after a shooting last fall.

The ticketed event will be held inside the Downtown establishment. Attendees will not be allowed outside once they enter the space for the event, according to the application submitted to the City Council by owner Michelle Parham. Music will be played from speakers as pageant contestants compete on stage.

The Vault surrendered its cabaret license last year following a deadly shooting that left one person dead after more than 70 shots were fired.

The venue had played host to a concert event on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with security on hand. The event continued into the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7.

However, shortly before 2 a.m., gunfire outside the venue led to the shooting death of a 28-year-old of Kenosha man who died at the scene. Three others suffered injuries but were treated and released from area hospitals.

Kenosha Police officers were on scene within a minute of the shootings that left evidence scattered over several city blocks and called the scene “chaotic.” Officers from multiple agencies were called to assist.

Objections from alders

Objections to the one-day cabaret license that was approved during Monday night’s meeting came from several elected officials including Ald. David Bogdala.

“I will not be supporting the item. But I want to be very clear, it has nothing to do with whatever the show is there. I couldn’t care less what the show is,” Bogdala said. “My issue is that at this particular establishment less than a year ago, somebody was killed there from a show. Obviously, not this show and I’m assuming not the same agent that’s requesting this, but they surrendered their cabaret license, if I’m not mistaken.”

Bogdala said he would be “more than happy” to support such an event at another location.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m also not in support of this because on Nov. 7, 2021, one person was killed, three were shot and injured after the use of a cabaret license at The Vault,” Ruffalo said. “There were 70 shots fired that night. Seventy. I won’t forget that. That cost our police department well over $10,000 of investigations.”

Ruffalo said The Vault never reimbursed the city or the police department for the costs of such investigations.

“With that said, there’s no way I’m going to support this or any other venue that they have,” Ruffalo said. “They surrendered their license after (that) event and I think they should keep it surrendered.”

Support from alders

Ald. Anthony Kennedy supported the license for the Halloween event. He said establishments don’t reimburse the city for costs of such public services.

“To the two gentlemen who had questions, what establishment has paid back the City of Kenosha for any police investigation time?” Kennedy asked of Bogdala and Ruffalo. “What we have here tonight in front of us is a daily cabaret license. We’re not issuing a cabaret license to be used in perpetuity. We’re not issuing a license that can be used continuously.”

Kennedy said denying the one-day license would in effect hold The Vault to a standard “that we’ve held no one else too.”

“They never had an opportunity to come to to this committee or to this council, to this body and make their defense. Based on either poor representation, poor advice, scared, etcetera, I don’t know. But we never had the opportunity to know what happened that night and whether The Vault was liable or contributed to the problems of those 70 shots,” Kennedy added. “The Vault has continued to operate, continues to hold these kinds of events because without a cabaret license it can’t be a public event but they can still have bands and things there for a private event.”

Kennedy said “this indignation that we’re having (is) in reference to something that happened last year.”

“The Vault has continuously operated their business, has continuously held private parties which they’ve had music and things because they didn’t need a cabaret license for that. I think it’s unfair and I think it’s grandstanding the comments that were made today,” Kennedy added. “I’d ask that you’d just take a look at this one-day permit for the merits for this particular permit. Keep in mind that this establishment has continued to operate without problems. Keep in mind that they never had their day in court, so to speak. They never were able to make their defense. We were never able to weigh what their actions were verses what was done to prevent or try to prevent what happened. Without that information, I think it’s unfair to hold them to something that we hold no other establishments too.”

Ald. Bill Siel, who represents the area, said the Kenosha Police Department issued a non-adverse recommendation for the event “based on the record they’ve had since that time.”

“I’m in support of this one-day event,” Siel said.

Still, Bogdala said representatives from The Vault could have “had their day in court” if they didn’t voluntarily surrender their cabaret license.

“It’s important to highlight that,” Bogdala said.

The license was approved on a 10-4 vote, with Alds. Bogdala, Ruffalo, Daniel Prozanski and David Mau voting against it.

Owner committed to safety

The Vault has been mostly operating for private events since the license forfeiture. Parham told the council that she’s committed to running a safe entertainment venue and is working to regain the public’s trust.

“The event that happened last November, the reason that I did not come in and come to the public hearing, was because there were so many people that were threatening me and threatening my establishment that I did not feel safe coming in,” Parham said. “The event that happened that night was a private event that was rented out by someone under false pretenses. Since then we’ve changed all of our contracts so that we have ourselves covered so that those things do not happen again.”

Since November, Parham said The Vault has stopped doing events “that we feel bring in crowds that have any kind of issues at all.”

“We are trying to be responsible and are trying to show you that we want to do the right thing and that we want to be a part of this community,” Parham added.

She said The Vault will have event staff at front and back doors and four security guards.