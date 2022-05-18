WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board committees to take up gun ban repeal, Second Amendment sanctuary proposals

A proposal to allow concealed carrying of guns in some Kenosha County buildings and other proposals calling for establishment of the county and state as refuges for Second Amendment supporters were introduced before the County Board Tuesday night.

The board did not discuss or deliberate on the proposals, which were referred to committees for action later this month and in June.

Current county policy bars anyone, with the exception of law enforcement officers, from bringing firearms into its buildings. The ban has been in effect by County Board resolution since 2011. If the new proposal is passed, adults age 21 and older who have valid permits to carry firearms could do so on county properties,. This would include the Downtown Administration Building where board meetings are held, the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol and the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Signs indicating the current ban would be removed. The proposal to repeal the ban was referred to the public works and judiciary and law committees.

Places where firearms bans are already in effect by state law, such as the courthouse, the Public Safety Building, home to the Sheriff and Kenosha Police Department operations, the jail and the detention center at 4777 88th Ave., would remain intact.

Another proposal calls for declaring Kenosha County a Second Amendment sanctuary county and would ask the sheriff to exercise discretion in not enforcing any “unconstitutional firearms law,” or use funds for such enforcement.

The resolution opposes the enactment of any legislation infringing on the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allows people to keep and bear arms. A third resolution would authorize the board to schedule a countywide advisory referendum for the Nov. 8 election asking voters support Wisconsin becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary state. Both sanctuary resolutions were referred for discussion at the legislative committee.

Gun ban support

While no official action was taken on the resolutions, some residents opposed lifting the gun ban or that the county become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Veronica King of Kenosha spoke against revoking the ban. She alluded to former Chrysler Corp. CEO Lee Iacocca’s book “Where Have All the Good Leaders Gone?” and the nine “C’s” that define leadership.

“In those nine C’s of leadership, they do not include conceal and carry,” she said during public comments to a full chamber. The remarks came in front of several dozen current and incoming Youth in Government students in attendance to be honored or initiated for their program participation. “If we want our young people and our citizens in this community to be drug free, law-abiding, productive members of society, I believe it starts with our elected officials. And, you should set the example for, not only our youth, but the rest of our county.”

She said allowing concealed and carrying of firearms at county meetings was unnecessary and urged supervisors to vote against revoking the ban.

Executive firing powers

LaVerne Jaros of Pleasant Prairie, a recent County Board candidate and long-time county Division of Aging Services director now retired, spoke against a proposal that would give the county executive sole authority to fire department and division heads and revoke a long-standing policy intended to retain experienced department and division leaders.

According to the proposed policy, any department or division leader “may be removed at the pleasure” of the county executive. They would be appointed by the county executive, newly elected leader Samantha Kerkman, and would still require confirmation by the County Board.

“I was working in Kenosha County in 1996 when Resolution 12 was passed to assure that the best-qualified candidates were hired for (and) to lead important services,” Jaros said. “Positions were safe from political cronyism.

“Kenosha has had, and still has, excellent division heads providing some the best services in the state. Don’t try to disguise the resolution on the board agenda today as anything other than an attempt to politicize the process that once made Kenosha County a place of pride,” she said.

Jaros also had terse words for the board saying it ought to add “weapons training” as a job qualification and “bulletproof glass” to the divisions’ budgets.

“To support other absurd resolutions on today’s agenda,” she said.

The administrative proposal was referred to the finance and administration committee for discussion next month.

