WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board receives earful from residents opposed to lifting gun ban in county buildings

A proposal that would allow firearms and electronic control devices in some Kenosha County buildings drew opposition and even ire from dozens of residents who attended the County Board meeting Tuesday night. The consensus of the speakers was: Don't change current policy.

Current county policy bars anyone, with the exception of law enforcement officers, from bringing firearms into its buildings. That ban has been in effect via County Board resolution since 2011.

The proposal would allow the concealed carrying of weapons in all county buildings with the exception of the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, jail, detention center, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which are part of the civic campus at 55th and 56th streets just west of Sheridan Road.

Should the ban be repealed, adults age 21 and older with valid firearm permits, could bring weapons to the Administration Building, which is also part of the campus and is the seat of government for the board and the county executive. It would allow weapons to be carried into a host of other county-owned buildings, such as, the Job Center, Brookside Care Center (the county’s nursing home) and the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, among others. Signs noting the current ban would be removed.

That didn’t sit well with the 17 people, all who spoke during public comments for an hour in opposition to allowing weapons in county buildings. Earlier, the resolution was approved by the Public Works and Judiciary and Law committees and was on Tuesday night’s agenda for a first reading. The County Board did not act on the proposal, which it expects to vote on later this month during its second reading.

Fewer guns, less violence

Terri Wruck said her request was simple. She didn’t want the number of buildings where firearms are allowed in the county to proliferate.

“Please do not increase the number of locations that allow possession of guns. Many private establishments post no guns, no weapons, for a reason,” she said. “Guns do not make you safer. If you want less violence, have fewer guns. It’s really that simple.”

Wruck took to task the rationale that allowing possession of guns on county property would reduce the county's insurance liability. Supervisor Erin Decker, the board’s vice chairperson who authored the original resolution amendment, has contended that when the state’s concealed carry law went into effect in 2011, it conferred immunity to businesses that allowed it, but those which did not could be held liable and the same was also applicable to a municipal government, such as the county.

“If current insurance coverage is an issue, provide appropriate insurance riders. Do not let the monopolistic insurance companies decide our policies,” Wruck said. “Ultimately, the fewer guns there are, the less it will cost our municipality.”

Jodi Muerhoff criticized Supervisor Jeff Wamboldt, an officer with Kenosha Police Department’s crime prevention bureau, who she said supported “more guns in public spaces,” which have enabled some to defend themselves.

“I’m sure that’s true. But what I’d like to know how many times in Kenosha County has law enforcement been called to a scene where someone lost their temper for a moment and killed another person with a gun, which they were legally permitted to have?”

Who are you here for?

Lifting the ban on firearms would put his children in danger, said Joel Trudell, who became emotional while referring to his two young daughters. He questioned the board’s intentions for lifting the weapons’ ban.

The board’s consideration of removing barriers to toting guns in county buildings comes at a time when mass shootings are again on the rise. Still fresh in the minds of the 20 to 30 people in the audience, many who were clad in orange shirts to remember those who died as a result of gun violence, was the May 24 massacre in which an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children ages 9 to 11 and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was eventually shot and killed by a border patrol agent.

“Supervisors, who are you here for? What interests are you representing? I’m here for my 6-year-old girl Lorelai and that I don’t have to be a human shield for her because … we decided to play at a county park,” he said. “I’m here for my 8-year-old girl Vivian, so she’s not the victim of a stray bullet from a pretend hero deciding to stand his ground against some other guy with a gun.”

Bruce Milne said that if supervisors supported their law enforcement officers they wouldn’t take away the ban on firearms in public places.

“Most police officers want less guns on the street and they want more gun control. Sane gun control,” he said. “If you get a ghost gun, if you buy a gun from a private party you don’t have to do a background check. This is insanity. We need to really decrease the violence in this country. It’s really getting out of hand. Has the conceal and carry law decreased crime in Wisconsin? I don’t think so.”

Inappropriate, tone deaf

Jennifer Franco questioned the board’s tolerance for gun violence given the killings that have occurred. In the last few weeks the country has been “rocked to our core” from multiple mass shootings, she said. She found incredulous the recently seated County Board priorities resolutions were to throw salt on the wounds by allowing more guns in county buildings, along a proposed advisory referendum that would ask voters whether they support Wisconsin becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state.

“Really? Are you kidding me? Not only are these highly inappropriate and tone deaf, but they actually will not make us safe,” she said. The referendum proposal was not on the board’s agenda.

She said that she felt safe having police officers present. Two deputies were stationed inside the County Board chambers. She also recommended that metal detectors be a part of the protocol for safety in county buildings.

“If this thing passes, I just want you to imagine, we’re going to be allowing anybody and everyone in his building … Just imagine. Anyone in this building can have a concealed weapon right now,” she said. “And we won’t know that they’re legally allowed to have that because nobody’s going to be checking that.”

Protect human services workers

Carolyn Feldt, a former county employee, said if despite the opposition from all speakers, the board must approve lifting the gun ban, she asked that it consider adding the human services building to the list of exemptions. Currently, the department's services are located at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The one-stop shop provides everything from infant vaccinations to job training, placement of foster children and veterans’ assistance, among others.

“With all that help, it is also the place where bad news must be given by your staff. You don’t qualify for help. Your benefits are ending. A child is removed from their home. You have an infection. There’s no money to pay for what you need.

“Desperate people do desperate things, regardless of how good and law-abiding they are most of the time,” she said. “Your staff at human services must bring their best selves to work with your constituents at some of their lowest points. They need a safe workplace to do this. Please don’t believe the rhetoric that guns make us safer.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.