The Kenosha County Board on Tuesday will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget before voting on next year’s spending plan a day later.

The hearing is set for 7 p.m. in the board chambers on the third floor of the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. The board, meeting as a committee of the whole, will hear a formal presentation of the budget with first reading to follow during the organizational and annual meetings, respectively Tuesday night.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a second reading will take place before the full board votes on the budget.

Following four days of hearings last week, the county Finance and Administration Committee finalized the proposed budget with a levy that came in ever-so-slightly leaner than one presented by County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Following deliberations, the committee unanimously approved the budget resolution with recommended cuts that amounted to a levy that will decrease by $222,355 to $73,872,508 from $74,094,863 as originally proposed.

The proposed budget would have an overall levy increase of 1.56% in 2023. In 2022, the levy was at $72,740,907.

Corresponding to the proposed levy is a tax rate that is expected to drop by 57 cents from $4.18 this year to $3.61 per $1,000 of equalized property value next year. It means the owner of a median value home, $271,000 (up from $238,549 this year) would expect to pay $978.31 in taxes for next year, a decrease. In 2022, the owner of a median value home paid $997.01 in taxes to the county.

The county’s overall budget is expected to decrease by $27,943,843 or from $302,615,925 to $274,672,082, a 9.23 percent drop for next year. That decrease is due in large part to the Kemper Center project that had been part of the county’s budget last year, but did not take place.

During budget hearings, the Kemper Center’s financial status became a focal point as committee members debated how or whether to fund a $50,000 business plan study that would take into account the entire 17.5-acre park property, that includes the Anderson Arts Center.

The committee eventually approved the study, which will look at how to optimize Kemper to generate revenue, but took funding for the business plan out of the tax levy, favoring the use of the county’s parkland development fees. It also required Kemper Center Inc., which operates the center, to disclose its audits and open its books in order for it benefit from the business plan and for the county to continue paying its utility bills, which have amounted to about $100,000 a year.

The committee also voted to fund the three new sworn officer positions in the Sheriff’s Department at a cost of $356,000 above what had been already been proposed in the administration’s budget for 2023. The recommendation originated last week in the Judiciary and Law Committee, which also voted unanimously to add the positions.

To pay for the deputy and two detective positions, it approved a recommendation to eliminate the jobs of a facilities project manager and a municipal/public customer service superintendent in the highway division. Their positions were funded at $141,165 and $129,517, respectively. Combined with $44,900 from a vacant community development education job at the University of Wisconsin Extension’s local satellite office and $50,000 in re-tasked Kemper Center’s business plan study funds, the $366,068 would be more than enough to cover the costs of the three positions.

The committee also approved the budget for Brookside Care Center, which has had revenue losses of about $2 million the last two years. Brookside’s budget is expected to increase by 5.6 % or $1,172,057 from $21,101,206 this year to $22,273,263 in 2023.

Despite the losses -- which are, in part, being made up for with $185,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funding and a reduction of $317,857, most of which from reducing the dietary contract it has with Unidyne Food Service -- and an $500,000 investment raising the pay and hiring more certified nursing assistants, the center is expected to break even.