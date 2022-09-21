WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board unanimously accepts $10 million in state stimulus funds for Human Services Department relocation

The Kenosha County Board unanimously accepted nearly $10 million in state stimulus funding that would enable its Human Services Department to relocate operations to a new facility in the next three years.

On Tuesday, supervisors voted 21-0, to receive $9.85 million from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Funding program that would support the relocation of county human services operations from the Job Center building at 8600 to a proposed facility to be developed by Bear Development in the Sun Plaza shopping center at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue. Supervisors Laura Belsky and Andy Berg were absent.

In March, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state’s commitment of $9.85 million to support the county’s Human Services Department relocation project. The state’s program is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which offered local governments COVID-19 pandemic relief funding for economic recovery. It is, however, separate from a $32.9 million federal government allocation to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In February, the County Board gave unanimous approval to the human services project, which includes a purchase agreement between the county and Bear Development. Under the unique private-public partnership, Bear Development would buy the current Human Services/Job Center property for $1.6 million. It would then redevelop Sun Plaza to meet the county’s needs.

Under the agreement, Bear and the county would each receive half of the state funding, which would be applied to the final purchase price. The county would also split equally any tax credits, solar credits or other funding obtained by Bear.

According to the initial estimates, the county was to lease the new space for five years at a cost of $674,250 annually, then purchase it for $16.1 million. The five-year lease would allow Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for, thereby decreasing the overall cost of redeveloping Sun Plaza.

Purchase price would decrease

As a result of accepting the state grant, the county’s purchase price is expected to decrease to about $11 million. Rental rate adjustments for the five-year period have yet to be finalized.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez questioned how the state funding would be disbursed.

Jim Kupfer, chief financial officer for the county’s Public Works Department, said the county would receive the full grant amount, then give half to Bear. Rodriguez also wondered whether Bear had received any other funding since the county and the developer signed the agreement.

“None that I know of,” said Kupfer.

Supervisor Mark Nordigian, Public Works Committee chair, said the original grant amount in the agreement was estimated at about $3 million.

Supervisor Terry Rose, Finance Committee chair, also inquired about other grants Bear had applied for and whether the developer would also split them with the county. Kupfer said Bear anticipates receiving grants of $3.5 million and $750,000.

“Anything that they get, they split with us 50-50,” Kupfer said.

While County Board members authorized accepting the grant by voice vote, which is typically used for simple majority approval, Rose questioned why the board was not required to register the decision with 2/3rds approval, a mechanism that would trigger a roll call vote by electronic tally.

County Corporation Counsel Joe Cardamone said the 2/3rds majority approval is typically used to approve modifying a budget. However, in accepting the grant on Tuesday, the county was not amending a budget for the project, because “there is no budget to modify.”

“We are simply acknowledging that the money’s coming,” he told Rose.

Once the finance team has developed the budget, the necessary vote would be taken, according to Cardamone.

The county can either ask the state for the portion of the grant it expects to spend on the project in the next six months, or spend the money and receive reimbursement, Kupfer said in an earlier presentation to the finance and public works committees.

Construction expected to begin next year

According to Human Services Director John Jansen, the project was initially expected to break ground this year, but has been delayed.

“As we have been going through the design planning process we have been very deliberate to make sure we our capturing current needs while also looking to the future,” Jansen said last week in an e-mail. “This process has taken a bit longer than originally projected.”

A final building design is expected to be completed this year and bids for construction would then go out early next year. Construction could then begin as early as the end of 2023 and completed in the summer of 2025.