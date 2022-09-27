WATCH NOW: Kenosha County committee approves developerment agreement with Paddock Lake for new band shelter at Old Settlers Park

BRISTOL – Kenosha County’s smallest park will soon have a band shelter to deliver the big sounds of Oktoberfest and other music-filled celebrations to come.

The county’s Public Works and Facilities Committee Monday night unanimously approved a development agreement with the Village of Paddock Lake to construct the large and unique trapezoidal structure at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th Street in the village. The band shelter would be located west of the park’s main shelter, according to architectural renderings presented at the meeting.

Matt Collins Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins

Anticipating completion this year



Division of Parks Director Matt Collins said the band shelter project has been in the works for more than a decade.

“This (agreement) in front of you is the final step between you, in an agreement with the Village of Paddock Lake and Kenosha County to enter into this developer’s agreement,” he said. The agreement, he said, was a standard procedure in going forward with the band shell construction in the village.

With the committee’s approval, the agreement would then go before the County Board as early as next month.

“And once that’s done, we’ll get some shovels in the ground and get this thing done this year,” he said.

Project previously delayed

Construction, which had been anticipated to occur sooner, came to a grinding halt a year ago as rising lumber prices drove up bids for the project. Originally in the county’s 2021 budget was $130,000 for construction of the band shell, about $90,000, which came from the donation of proceeds from Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc., a local nonprofit organization whose sole focus is raising money for the new structure. The group plays host to the festival which takes place annually in September.

A year ago, the lowest bid received for the work was $222,163 – $92,163 over budget. The work, according to Collins had to be bid out a second time.

The Oktoberfest group eventually raised and donated about $100,000 to the county with, $10,000 put toward architectural services. About $40,000, Collins said, came through bonding.

“Because prices exceeded what we had, we’re using parkland development (funds) to make that project whole,” said Collins, addressing Supervisor Brian Thomas, a committee member. Collins said the total project costs was about $170,000, based on the lowest bid.

“It was the second time we bid the project out because the prices were escalating more than anticipated,” Collins said.

Thomas wondered whether the Oktoberfest group would “continue with the revenue generated” through the festival to help the county pay off the bond.

“No,” said Collins.

“Do you know what they’re going to be using that money for in the future?” asked Thomas.

“We have not negotiated with next year’s event nor (where) that revenue is going to go to at this time,” said Collins.

Heidi Schuerstedt, local Oktoberfest founder Heidi Schuerstedt, left, and Rebecca Lancour pose at a previous Paddock Lake Oktoberfest. The 2017 festival was held in honor of Schuerstedt, …

Honoring Schuerstedt

Collins, in discussion with County Executive Samantha Kerkman, said the county was in the process of looking at how to honor the late Heidi Schuerstedt with the new structure, who founded the local Oktoberfest. Schuerstedt, who owned Heidi’s Bakery in Paddock Lake, died June 1, 2017. She had battled leukemia and was shy of fulfilling her goal to raise $100,000 for the band shell.

“We’re trying to find a symbolic way to give her a nod,” said Collins. “We’re hoping … because if it weren’t for her, this would’ve never started.”