A generator for Brookside Care Center. Body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department. Transportation infrastructure improvements. A new heating and cooling system for the detention facility.
These are among the dozens of projects that are a part of about $16.2 million in capital improvements that currently can’t be done next year, and has County Board supervisors on the Finance Committee taking a hard look at how to pay for them.
On Nov. 3, the County Board voted 17-6 approving the county’s budget for next year, but an identical vote failed to secure the necessary “super majority” or 18, to authorize bonding that would pay for the $16.155 million in capital projects.
Voting in favor of the bonding resolution were: William Grady, Terry Rose, Laura Belsky, Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, Chair Gabe Nudo, John Franco, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow.
Voting against the resolution were: Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg and Monica Yuhas.
“There are two courses of action here. The first is if one of the six that voted against it decides they want to change the vote, they can come back with a motion to reconsider. And, as I understand from Corporation Counsel … that has to be at the next board meeting (on Tuesday, Nov. 15),” said Finance Director Patricia Merrill. “If that does not happen, then we can come forward with a revised resolution.”
While the ideal solution would be to re-vote on the original resolution, County Board Chair Gabe Nudo has also scheduled a discussion on the budget and resolution at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting – which includes the chairs of the board’s standing committees.
So far, none of the six supervisors who voted against the bonding authorizing has come forward to put the original resolution on Tuesday’s County Board agenda. By state law, the resolution would have to be given public notice at least 24 hours before the board meeting.
If the original resolution does not come back for a vote, Merrill said administration is working with different county divisions on “what their priorities are” on the capital projects list for next year.
“We are compiling that list to determine what those needs are and how we proceed,” Merrill said.
She said bonding authority left over from last year was also included in the cost analysis, but would not need another resolution and would be available to use and borrow in 2022.
“As it stands now, body cameras are first on the list,” she said. Body cameras were part of a multi-year contract initially approved in 2020, however, the bonding is approved on a yearly basis.” It calls for $460,000 for body cameras.
About $3 million in bonding is for to proposed road projects including a roundabout at highways A and Y, work at Highway EM, three segments of Highway W and the second phase of Highway K reconstruction.
“What happens with the employees that are in the county highway department that build or repair those roads when money to fund their positions is not approved?” asked Decker.
“There’s potential for layoffs,” said Merrill. “I’ve been told about 20 (layoffs). That is not a confirmed number.”
She said the same workers are also responsible for snow plowing, but that the road projects would not be done until spring or summer.
“But by then, if something had not been resolved, then you would be looking at layoffs,” she said.
Projects involving information technology for day-to-day operations, such as DayForce payroll software, financial software and Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions would also be affected, she said.
Merrill said administration is reviewing other areas the county may or may not be legally obligated to pay next year, including $500,000 for a revetment project on the Lake Michigan shoreline that is incorporated into an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kenosha.
“But we need to investigate ... what the timing of that project is and then the terms are laid out as to when our contribution to that project would be due,” she said.
Nudo wondered whether there was funding in the budget for projects not part of the bonding resolution, which could be drawn upon to instead of potential budget cuts.
“The first one that came to mind now is the $350,000 that we agreed to pay to the city towards the Uptown (redevelopment),” he said. He suggested that the county could use that money, for instance, for the body cameras, a move that would require a change by budget resolution.
Earlier, Bashaw said the six supervisors who formed a “negative quorum” were likely part of the process for many of the projects in question. He said their vote against them “comes across as partisan manipulation” and “reprehensible.”
“I found it very troubling and difficult to accept that they would be for the projects but not for the funding for them,” he said.
It isn’t the first time the County Board in a negative quorum failed to pass a bonding resolution.
Two years ago, the board voted 17-4, with one abstention, on a resolution for bonding up to $15,240,000 that stalled funding for body cameras, $3.9 million for transportation infrastructure improvements and more than $1 million to develop Veterans Memorial Park in Wheatland and Randall.
Voting against that resolution were supervisors Nudo, Nordigian, Decker and the late Lon Wienke. Rodriguez abstained. The resolution was later brought back before the County Board with Wienke’s vote producing the majority needed to pass it.
Yuhas, who voted against both the budget and the bonding resolution earlier this month, said she was in support of the budget that was originally proposed by County Executive Samantha Kerkman. Following the board’s votes, however, she said that “political and personal agendas were rampant through the amendment process, not in good faith or in the interest of taxpayers.”
“At Finance Committee, Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley indicated she wasn’t sure it was a good idea to combine (highway superintendent and project manager) positions,” Yuhas said.
Before the vote, Yuhas said she informed Nudo she would not support the budget with the new provisions “that irresponsibly de-funded key positions to the function of Public Works,” and told Kerkman about her concerns. “My vote is not a surprise to them,” Yuhas said.
Gaschke said he, too, was “unwilling to balance our county’s budget on the backs of our dedicated county employees.”
He said it brought him “no joy” to vote against the budget and bonding.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board towards a solution we can all agree upon,” Gaschke said.
