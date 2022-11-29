Winter is coming and Kenosha County parks may be closed for the upcoming season if an impasse continues over bonding authorization for county projects.

Kenosha County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, who attended the Public Works Committee meeting Monday night said that the county executive continues to call on departments and divisions to re-prioritize projects amid the stalemate.

While the administration and board leadership have looked at the potential for laying off as many as 24 highway workers who would not have any work to do without the bonding authorization for road projects in the spring, officials said they may also look at closing county parks for the winter to save on snow plowing costs, said Nudo during an update of the situation that has stemmed from the Nov. 2 County Board session that failed to garner enough votes to authorize bonding for millions of dollars in county capital improvement projects for next year.

"These are all options," he said. None of the options have yet been formally voted on.

County officials have been scrambling to put together an alternate funding plan for the most essential capital improvements or projects. Under consideration is the use of $3 million in “carry over” funds and re-tasking other funding initially pledged to areas such as a $50,000 business plan study for Kemper Center.

"Those are things that might go away, too," he said. The Executive Committee is set to meet to discuss priority projects and possible funding options Dec. 15.

Earlier this month, Nudo discussed the possibility of repurposing the $350,000 originally set aside to aid in rebuilding the city’s Uptown district. He said among the priority projects in the bonding resolution that did not pass included body cameras for the sheriff’s department, computer-related assets for Joint Services and a new generator for Brookside Care Center, the county’s skilled nursing facility, among others.

"We might need to take some of the money to do other stuff," he said.

Following the meeting, Kerkman reacted to Nudo's suggestions saying: “While it is not our intention to close the parks for the winter, Chairman Nudo’s comment demonstrates the challenge we face if we go into the new year without bonding authority. We are continuing to look at all of the various options to ensure that the most essential county government activities will continue if the County Board fails to come to an agreement.”