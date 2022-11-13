In late April, Samantha Kerkman became the county’s first female executive, trading her 20 years as a state legislator to run the day-to-day administration and management functions of local government.

The first six months of the four-year term have been anything but dull, as Kerkman, 48, of Salem Lakes, has seen the beginning her of her tenure unfold around a mantra of strengthening partnerships, while fostering connections she has built communitywide over the last two decades as representative in the State Assembly.

Kerkman said she has looked to connect residents to services, town and village leaders, and businesses, while administering a staff of committed employees, continue the county’s financial well-being touting a AAA bonding rating, seeking to ensure the public’s safety, and providing human services and public works for the county’s nearly 170,000 residents.

In an interview with Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores, Kerkman admits that, as executive, she’s working “longer hours than when I was a legislator” and that a typical day can vary, whether that’s taking her sons to school, meeting with the public works director, village and town administrators or the mayor, taking in presentations from economists, consultants or connecting with public safety officers locally and from nearby counties, promoting the county’s wealth of human services and veterans programs, and more.

Her weekends have also been filled with meeting constituents and community members, whether at their planned events or her own “Saturdays in the Park with Sam.”

While her office is on the top floor of the county’s Administration building, Kerkman makes it a point of having her door open to residents and employees alike. Last month, as the county budget hearings were underway, she opened up about her experiences since taking office.

Q: How have the first six months been for you?

A: Six months has been really exciting, to be a part of it and to use my knowledge from Madison and continue to work. I talked about building partnerships in the budget, but now it’s fostering those connections and making those partnerships even stronger with the connections.

I’ve been working very hard and diligently with my team members here, my department heads and the county employees to bring forth the vision that I’ve talked about public safety, human services, and our public works department. So those are been the three big areas where I’ve spent an enormous amount of time as I put the budget together over the last six months.

Q: So now that the weapons ban has been lifted (in some county buildings), what has that been like?

A: I haven’t gotten one inquiry about it. Again, the policy changed. And, again, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to impact folks because with CCW, the whole reason behind it is you don’t know that somebody is actually carrying a concealed weapon. A lot of times, they’re doing it for safety. It’s one of those things where it’s a policy change. You’re still going to come to the county to do county business.

I’ve always supported the Second Amendment as a concealed carry permit holder myself.

Q: Discuss the county ethics policy people have been hearing about and what you plan to do with it in working with the County Board?

A: It’s important to have a refresher review of our county policies and our ethics statement going forward. So I look forward to working with them on hiring somebody, an outside entity, to take a look going forward at our policies. I think it’s important that people understand what they are as County Board members and as elected officials, that they understand the policies that are in place by the county.

Q: What would you like to see changed?

A: I would really like to just refresh, I mean, especially with what happened with the Sheriff’s Department. I had only been in office two weeks, three weeks, when they brought to my attention what happened with the sheriff. So I only know what I know. And, know that the ethics policy might be absent in some areas where I think that it just needs to (be updated) and for people to understand what it actually is.

I’m coming from my (Legislative) audit experience and taking a look at it is really valuable when you have somebody new, new County Board members and a new county exec. So, let’s take a look at the policy.

Q: What are the priorities with public safety, including those who can pinpoint crime in the community?

A: So public safety was an important part of the conversation that I ran on and so it was part of my budget. I put in an additional detective and asked for a data analyst. Those were important positions to me. The data analyst is not a foreign officer but somebody who could analyze the data where crime is happening throughout the county and how we can partner between our different layers of government or different law enforcement agencies.

Q: What is the “after incident” assessment that is going to be done?

A: The assessment going forward is to look back. Even as far back as a tornado that happened in 2008, to the flooding that happened in 2017. And then, the riots in 2020. Again, where are there gaps in our communication, or in our law enforcement or in our first response, and how can we work together to make it better going forward?

The types of situations that I see that could happen in our community could be something like a train derailment or a truck accident, semi truck on our interstate with chemicals in it, that would be devastating to our community. Is there a response that we have in place, and is it adequate to handle those types of situations, because it doesn’t need to be something like a riot, it could be something like a natural disaster or something more man-made.

Q: How was your experience developing next year’s budget?

A: This is my first budget process. I looked forward to working with the County Board and putting forth the 2023 budget. I’ve worked with the department heads over the last six months getting to know what their needs are, what their interests are, and talking to many, many, many community constituents or community members on what’s important to them.

Going forward into the next budget process next year, I would like to work with the County Board earlier in the spring, sit down and have a vision meeting with them. Again, it’s getting their priorities before I start the discussion … with our department heads, and then also working with them on that in the summer, late summer on our CIP (capital improvement plan) and what the projects are, the larger projects, the costly projects that the county needs to plan for going into the future into like a five- and a 10-year plan for roads, for buildings and other larger, costly items that the county has.

Q. In your budget presentation is the commitment of $350,000 to help redevelop Uptown in Kenosha. Would you expound on that?

A: KABA (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) came to me and the mayor … and obviously they’re on board.

So this was middle of the summer, and that particular project (The Lofts) was going to entail housing units up above and then the retail space below, including a grocery store. I don’t necessarily go to the same grocery store every week because, if I’m driving home, I’ll stop by if I run past Festival (Foods) vs Woodman’s or Lakeside, which is out by me. But if you don’t have access, because you don’t drive, having that grocery store in this area, a 9,000-square-foot grocery store, would be great with fresh fruit and other things that you can’t necessarily get at a convenience store. The other thing, in talking with the mayor, is the library in that section. Our reading numbers and other reports that came out … we need to help. And, the pandemic was really tough on our children.

Q. You’ve had a busy half year and you’ve been out in the community. What are some fun things you do; how will that work as we go into the winter months?

A: We’re going to do “Cocoa with Kerkman” come this winter because, again, I’ve switched from my “Saturdays in the Park (with Sam)” because it’s going to get a little chillier here. So we have dates coming up. I know that the mayor and I have ours scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum. We’re trying to plan it around another event that’s going to be held at that same day. So, again, it would be an outreach event where the mayor and I come together. People ask me for events here in the city and I’ve worked with the mayor’s office to get (scheduled) an event.

And, so I’m looking forward to that.