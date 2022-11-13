Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with a Kenosha News reporter recently about her first six months in office.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, center, makes her first presentation before the Finance and Administration Committee during budget hearings Oct. 25. Here, she is discussing the budget for her office, a presentation that lasted less than two minutes.
Terry Flores
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with Salem Lakes resident Judy Grasser during her Oct. 15 "Saturdays in the Park with Sam" event at Bristol Woods Park. Kerkman is looking at a framed version of a nature photograph that Grasser had printed after Kerkman published it on social media.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, seated right, meets with staff and members of the local media during a press conference before her presentation of her administration’s proposed 2023 budget to the County Board on Oct. 4.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Pittsley, left, Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Dusty Nichols, center, and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman place the wreath during the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Public Safety Monument in HarborPark on May 11.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman speaks during the Aug. 26 dedication of three commemorative benches at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Two were donated by the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha while the other was courtesy of the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman waves while riding in the Civic Veterans Parade on July 3.
During a tour of Summer Youth Employment Program worksites, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with participants Amayah Houston, left, and Faith Longanecker. They are part of a Youth Employment in the Arts crew that is creating a large mural for public display and smaller pieces for businesses that support the program.
Sheriff candidate Albert Brian Gonzales, left, enjoys a laugh with Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman at the headquarters for the local Republican Party on election night, Nov. 8. The event was held at the Parkway Chateau in Kenosha.
In late April, Samantha Kerkman became the county’s first female executive, trading her 20 years as a state legislator to run the day-to-day administration and management functions of local government.
The first six months of the four-year term have been anything but dull, as Kerkman, 48, of Salem Lakes, has seen the beginning her of her tenure unfold around a mantra of strengthening partnerships, while fostering connections she has built communitywide over the last two decades as representative in the State Assembly.
Kerkman said she has looked to connect residents to services, town and village leaders, and businesses, while administering a staff of committed employees, continue the county’s financial well-being touting a AAA bonding rating, seeking to ensure the public’s safety, and providing human services and public works for the county’s nearly 170,000 residents.
In an interview with Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores, Kerkman admits that, as executive, she’s working “longer hours than when I was a legislator” and that a typical day can vary, whether that’s taking her sons to school, meeting with the public works director, village and town administrators or the mayor, taking in presentations from economists, consultants or connecting with public safety officers locally and from nearby counties, promoting the county’s wealth of human services and veterans programs, and more.
Her weekends have also been filled with meeting constituents and community members, whether at their planned events or her own “Saturdays in the Park with Sam.”
While her office is on the top floor of the county’s Administration building, Kerkman makes it a point of having her door open to residents and employees alike. Last month, as the county budget hearings were underway, she opened up about her experiences since taking office.
Q: How have the first six months been for you?
A: Six months has been really exciting, to be a part of it and to use my knowledge from Madison and continue to work. I talked about building partnerships in the budget, but now it’s fostering those connections and making those partnerships even stronger with the connections.
I’ve been working very hard and diligently with my team members here, my department heads and the county employees to bring forth the vision that I’ve talked about public safety, human services, and our public works department. So those are been the three big areas where I’ve spent an enormous amount of time as I put the budget together over the last six months.
Q: So now that the weapons ban has been lifted (in some county buildings), what has that been like?
A: I haven’t gotten one inquiry about it. Again, the policy changed. And, again, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to impact folks because with CCW, the whole reason behind it is you don’t know that somebody is actually carrying a concealed weapon. A lot of times, they’re doing it for safety. It’s one of those things where it’s a policy change. You’re still going to come to the county to do county business.
I’ve always supported the Second Amendment as a concealed carry permit holder myself.
Q: Discuss the county ethics policy people have been hearing about and what you plan to do with it in working with the County Board?
A: It’s important to have a refresher review of our county policies and our ethics statement going forward. So I look forward to working with them on hiring somebody, an outside entity, to take a look going forward at our policies. I think it’s important that people understand what they are as County Board members and as elected officials, that they understand the policies that are in place by the county.
Q: What would you like to see changed?
A: I would really like to just refresh, I mean, especially with what happened with the Sheriff’s Department. I had only been in office two weeks, three weeks, when they brought to my attention what happened with the sheriff. So I only know what I know. And, know that the ethics policy might be absent in some areas where I think that it just needs to (be updated) and for people to understand what it actually is.
I’m coming from my (Legislative) audit experience and taking a look at it is really valuable when you have somebody new, new County Board members and a new county exec. So, let’s take a look at the policy.
Q: What are the priorities with public safety, including those who can pinpoint crime in the community?
A: So public safety was an important part of the conversation that I ran on and so it was part of my budget. I put in an additional detective and asked for a data analyst. Those were important positions to me. The data analyst is not a foreign officer but somebody who could analyze the data where crime is happening throughout the county and how we can partner between our different layers of government or different law enforcement agencies.
Q: What is the “after incident” assessment that is going to be done?
A: The assessment going forward is to look back. Even as far back as a tornado that happened in 2008, to the flooding that happened in 2017. And then, the riots in 2020. Again, where are there gaps in our communication, or in our law enforcement or in our first response, and how can we work together to make it better going forward?
The types of situations that I see that could happen in our community could be something like a train derailment or a truck accident, semi truck on our interstate with chemicals in it, that would be devastating to our community. Is there a response that we have in place, and is it adequate to handle those types of situations, because it doesn’t need to be something like a riot, it could be something like a natural disaster or something more man-made.
Q: How was your experience developing next year’s budget?
A: This is my first budget process. I looked forward to working with the County Board and putting forth the 2023 budget. I’ve worked with the department heads over the last six months getting to know what their needs are, what their interests are, and talking to many, many, many community constituents or community members on what’s important to them.
Going forward into the next budget process next year, I would like to work with the County Board earlier in the spring, sit down and have a vision meeting with them. Again, it’s getting their priorities before I start the discussion … with our department heads, and then also working with them on that in the summer, late summer on our CIP (capital improvement plan) and what the projects are, the larger projects, the costly projects that the county needs to plan for going into the future into like a five- and a 10-year plan for roads, for buildings and other larger, costly items that the county has.
Q. In your budget presentation is the commitment of $350,000 to help redevelop Uptown in Kenosha. Would you expound on that?
A: KABA (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) came to me and the mayor … and obviously they’re on board.
So this was middle of the summer, and that particular project (The Lofts) was going to entail housing units up above and then the retail space below, including a grocery store. I don’t necessarily go to the same grocery store every week because, if I’m driving home, I’ll stop by if I run past Festival (Foods) vs Woodman’s or Lakeside, which is out by me. But if you don’t have access, because you don’t drive, having that grocery store in this area, a 9,000-square-foot grocery store, would be great with fresh fruit and other things that you can’t necessarily get at a convenience store. The other thing, in talking with the mayor, is the library in that section. Our reading numbers and other reports that came out … we need to help. And, the pandemic was really tough on our children.
Q. You’ve had a busy half year and you’ve been out in the community. What are some fun things you do; how will that work as we go into the winter months?
A: We’re going to do “Cocoa with Kerkman” come this winter because, again, I’ve switched from my “Saturdays in the Park (with Sam)” because it’s going to get a little chillier here. So we have dates coming up. I know that the mayor and I have ours scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum. We’re trying to plan it around another event that’s going to be held at that same day. So, again, it would be an outreach event where the mayor and I come together. People ask me for events here in the city and I’ve worked with the mayor’s office to get (scheduled) an event.
And, so I’m looking forward to that.
2022 Midterm Election results in Kenosha County
WATCH NOW: Amanda Nedweski wins Wisconsin Assembly District 61 seat
Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski won the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 61 Tuesday, taking the seat formerly held by current County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, a county board supervisor for Kenosha County District 16, received 17,538 votes while political newcomer Max Winkels of Burlington received 9,848 votes. Nedweski received 64% of the vote, Winkels 35.94%.
Nedweski ran on a platform advocating for lowered taxes and government spending, a tough-on-crime attitude and the expansion of school choice. She said that during her campaign price inflation was the issue that voters focused on the most.
“We have people who are struggling to pay for groceries, pay for gas,” Nedweski said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that resonated with voters.”
Nedweski, a lifelong Kenosha County resident, reflected on the win during a Republican election night event at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., saying there was “a lot of work to do.”
“It’s very humbling, it is also very inspiring,” Nedweski said. “We have faced many difficulties through the last few years.”
Winkels, attending the Democratic election night event at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave., said he wished Nedweski the best, and hoped she would represent the entirety of her constituents during her time in the Assembly.
“I called Amanda and conceded,” Winkels said. “My hope is that she does well in the legislature and serves all the people.”
District 61 encompasses much of western Kenosha County, including the Villages of Twin lakes, Silver Lake, Paddock Lake, Bristol, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to the south.
Kenosha News reporters Daniel Gaitan and Terry Flores contributed to this story.
WATCH NOW: Majority of Kenosha County voters favor Wisconsin becoming sanctuary state for gun owners
Kenosha County voters Tuesday night told their state legislators by a close margin that they favored Wisconsin becoming a sanctuary for gun owners.
By a vote of 32,362 to 30,126, or 51.79% to 48.21%, respectively, a majority of county residents sided with an advisory referendum with its basis in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms.
The referendum asked: “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”
While non-binding, the referendum was intended to allow the public to express to County Board supervisors and state legislators whether Wisconsin should become a haven for gun rights supporters.
It advocates for a county that derives “an economic benefit” from safe forms of firearms recreation, such as hunting, and “all types of firearms allowable” by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It also conveys concerns over passage of bills “containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights” of county residents to keep and bear arms.
County Board Supervisor Erin Decker, the board’s vice chair and co-author of the resolution and measure on the ballot said she was “very happy” with result.
“I’m very happy that we were able to get the referendum on the ballot and the voters chose `yes’ to answer that they want the state Legislature to make the state of Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary state,” she said.
In July, the County Board passed resolutions that favored gun owners, including declaring Kenosha a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Decker acknowledged “a lot of voters” were confused with the wording of the referendum question, but nevertheless it prevailed.
“I think that may have affected the vote a bit,” she said. “But I’m happy that it passed because … it really does show that gun ownership is not a partisan issue, that gun owners are both Democrats and Republicans. And, independents.”
The board also earlier repealed a ban on firearms in many of its buildings. Signs on most county buildings that previously noted the ban came off the structures last month.
While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department, jail, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets. The ban also includes the Kenosha County Detention Center at 4777 88th Ave.
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fifth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won a fifth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Tuesday night.
Matoska-Mentink, a Democrat, defeated County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a Republican. Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% of the vote (34,322) and Rodriguez won 47.01% (30,500), according to unofficial results.
The clerk of courts must manage and coordinate the general business and financial operation of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Duties of the position include budget planning, case management and event tracking, collection of case related fees, fines and forfeitures, courtroom operation support, facility planning, jury management and records management, among other things.
“The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years,” Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. “Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud.”
Rodriguez, 24, said he’s deeply thankful for the support he received in his first county-wide race for office.
“I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I’m so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn’t results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign.”
City of Kenosha votes overwhelmingly in support for legalizing and taxing marijuana in non-binding referendum
City of Kenosha residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.
Residents voted 71.93% (23,952) to 28.07% (9,347), according to unofficial results. The following question appeared on city ballots: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”
“It just reflects what we know the will of the people is when it comes to marijuana,” Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. “Our state Legislature needs to get in step with the will of the people.”
The City Council voted 14 to 3 over the summer for the resolution to measure public opinion on the matter through a referendum.
The resolution for the referendum was sponsored by Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Kelly Mackay
Although approved by a majority of voters, the referendum does not legalize the drug in City of Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.
“Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on,” the resolution for the referendum reads.
It also states that “legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”
More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.
Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.
According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.
A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.
A similar resolution passed in the City of Racine.
“Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes vs. 5,130 “No” votes, according to unofficial results published by Racine County Tuesday night.
WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil wins re-election, visits Kenosha County on election night
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, won a third term in U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night.
Steil, who attended an election night watch party at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., in Kenosha while returns were being counted, expressed his appreciation to the public for supporting him for another term.
“I am grateful for the continued support of the voters of Wisconsin’s First District. I will continue working for the people of Wisconsin,” Steil said in a statement. “It is harder and harder for families to get by as workers and seniors are clobbered by rising costs. Communities have become less safe. It’s time to get our country back on track. I’m focused on bringing costs down and making our communities safe.”
Steil handily defeated first-time Democratic candidate Ann Roe, of Janesville.
By 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, with 89.5% of precincts reporting in the district, Steil had received 160,049 of the votes counted, or 54.9%, compared to Roe with 129,366 votes, or 44.4%. Independent Charles Barman had 2,202 votes, or 0.8% of the vote.
In Kenosha County, Steil won 54.29% (35,694) of the vote, according to unofficial results. Roe won 45% (29,589) of the vote in the county.
The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. with 65% of the votes counted. At that time, Steil had over 157,000 votes, or around 55% of the votes counted.
Steil was first elected to represent the area in 2018. He succeeded former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan retired.
The First Congressional District covers Kenosha and Racine counties, as well as parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.
