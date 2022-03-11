WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel delays decision 60 days on "line of duty" determination in jailer's COVID-19 death

Basina worked 12-hour days at the Kenosha County Detention Center on Sept. 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 in 2021 during a time when COVID-19 cases were escalating. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 20 after coming down with symptoms on Sept 19, according to the notice of claim served to the county earlier this month.

He died less than three weeks later.

His primary care physician authored a letter stating he died from complications associated with the coronavirus as a result of workplace exposure. The family's attorney has said Basina's vaccination status should not be a factor as the exposure occurred in the workplace environment. While his vaccination status was not known, authorities, at the time of Basina's death, said vaccines against COVID-19 were not mandatory for jail staff.

Prior to the committee's adjournment, Basina’s daughter, Rebecca, asked what other information supervisors needed in order to make a determination.

“I think we need our counsel to speak with your counsel,” said Joseph Cardamone, the county’s Corporation Counsel. Martin was not present at the meeting.

Gentz said the committee needed clarification “because we didn’t really have that guidance.”