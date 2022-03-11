WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel delays decision 60 days on "line of duty" determination in jailer's COVID-19 death

The widow of a Kenosha County Detention Center supervisor will have to wait 60 days to find out whether her husband’s COVID-19 death should be recognized as one occurring “in the line of duty” after a committee considering the request delayed its decision Thursday night.
Following a closed session, county Finance and Administration Committee Chairman Jeff Gentz announced the panel needed more information before it could move forward and that both parties’ attorneys required further conference on the matter.
“Basically everybody involved (would have) to come back to us within 60 days after more information has been gathered so that we’re not just ignoring this resolution and request,” Gentz said, addressing the family of the late Cpl. Christopher Basina, as the committee reconvened in open session.
Basina, 55, a 23-year-veteran of the department and a supervisor at the Kenosha County Detention Center, died Oct. 8. He was the first member of the department to die of the virus during the pandemic. A memorial service in his honor was held Oct. 18 with about 70 members of the department paying tribute to their fallen colleague.
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez on behalf of Cheryl Basina, Basina’s widow, introduced a resolution urging that Basina’s death be declared a line of duty death by the law enforcement agency. Doing so would enable her to receive certain benefits, including that county's continued payment of health insurance premiums for the surviving spouse of an officer who dies in the line of duty, according to a notice of claim filed last month by Kevin Martin, Cheryl Basina’s attorney. Jailers under direction of a sheriff are considered law enforcement officers.
Martin has said Cheryl Basina is facing “exceptional financial hardship” in having to pay for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act benefits in order to keep her health insurance coverage. As the family waited outside the meeting room during the closed session, she indicated it was becoming increasingly more difficult to afford the COBRA benefits and that she has had to sell her late husband’s car to do so.
Under the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2020, passed by the U.S. Congress and cited in the notice of claim, “a general presumption that COVID-19 or related complications suffered by a public safety officer constitutes a personal injury sustained in the line of duty.”
Among Basina's duties included administering nasal COVID-testing swabs to inmates. Such tasks resulted in him being exposed for more than 15 minutes to individuals infected with COVID-19 in close proximity. Basina was required to wear a KN95 mask at work, but inmates were not, according to Martin.
Basina worked 12-hour days at the Kenosha County Detention Center on Sept. 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 in 2021 during a time when COVID-19 cases were escalating. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 20 after coming down with symptoms on Sept 19, according to the notice of claim served to the county earlier this month.
He died less than three weeks later.
His primary care physician authored a letter stating he died from complications associated with the coronavirus as a result of workplace exposure. The family's attorney has said Basina's vaccination status should not be a factor as the exposure occurred in the workplace environment. While his vaccination status was not known, authorities, at the time of Basina's death, said vaccines against COVID-19 were not mandatory for jail staff.
Prior to the committee's adjournment, Basina’s daughter, Rebecca, asked what other information supervisors needed in order to make a determination.
“I think we need our counsel to speak with your counsel,” said Joseph Cardamone, the county’s Corporation Counsel. Martin was not present at the meeting.
Gentz said the committee needed clarification “because we didn’t really have that guidance.”
“I’m not trying to make this go away or do anything like that. I want everybody to talk,” Gentz said. “I want everybody to work together and I put it on another agenda so that it will be coming back.”
Following the meeting, Cheryl Basina said the committee’s decision to delay consideration of the resolution was fair.
“They need more information. So, my counsel, my attorney, will talk with their attorney and they can get more information,” she said. Rodriguez also assured her that he would not be withdrawing his resolution.
He said the Corporation Counsel along with the Basinas' attorney would need to find out which benefits the family would qualify for.
“We know we’re looking for death benefits for the Basina family, but which benefits, specifically?” Rodriguez said. “Congress took some action in the last year or so to overhaul some benefits, to broaden some benefits for jailers like Mr. Basina who died with COVID.”
In the meantime, he said he would try to help them in other ways, including exploring potential assistance through local organizations, state government and even the Federal Emergency Management Agency “while both parties work together to come to a solution.”