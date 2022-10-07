WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OK's policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

A Kenosha County panel has unanimously approved a policy allowing county employees — concealed carry licensed gun owners other than sworn law enforcement officers — to bring their weapons to work.

The Finance and Administration Committee Thursday night voted 7-0 to approve the change to the county’s weapons in the workplace policy. Currently, only sworn Sheriff’s Department personnel, who are employees of the county, are allowed to carry weapons. The new policy would change that and allow an employee who has the appropriate permit for a gun or an electronic weapon (Taser), to possess them at work.

The employee policy is the last piece of a larger policy change already approved by the full County Board.

On July 5, the board voted 14-7 to reverse a more than decade’s old ban on weapons in all county buildings, with exceptions. The ban continues to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Police Department operations, the jail and pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, all west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets, along with the Detention Center on Highway H.

Permitted gun owners, including county employees and the general public, still won’t be able to bring weapons into county buildings, right away until the policy changes are incorporated into the employee handbook. According to the resolution approved by the board in July, the ban would lift within six months of the repeal.

Policy provisions

According to the new policy, the:

• weapon and ammunition must be concealed at all times, unless it is lawfully being used; firearms cannot be kept unattended

• employee is solely responsible for maintaining control of the weapon at all time

• employee may not carry a concealed weapon places subject to state law; locally, they are prohibited from doing so in county buildings covered by the ban

• employee may not carry a weapon in any area, building or vehicle whether public or private, where doing so is posted as prohibited or done over the objection of the owner

• weapon, if stored in a county vehicle, must be secured with a suitable trigger lock, barrel lock or enclosed in a locked case and kept from plain view. If stored in the employee’s vehicle in a parking lot owned or maintained by the county, the same restrictions apply. In each instance, the vehicle must be locked.

The new policy contains language that is not to be construed to support or permit “intimidating, threatening or violent behavior” related to possessing a concealed weapon. Examples of such behavior include actions of intentionally displaying the concealed weapon or implying use of the weapon to threaten another person, among others. Jokes regarding threatening behavior “will be taken seriously and are subject to discipline,” according to the policy. However, the employee’s mere lawful carrying of a concealed weapon would not constitute an “intimidating, threatening or violent act.”

Restriction removed

During deliberations, some supervisors objected to restrictions that applied to employees using their own vehicles and having weapons. The committee reviewed and later removed the restriction that pertained to employees with permitted concealed carry weapons and who transport non-employees in the employees’ personal vehicles. That provision had also required trigger locking, barrel locking or keeping the weapon in a case and from plain view.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw said the employees’ vehicle is their personal space.

“They own that. And, to be restricted from carrying within their own vehicle is tantamount to saying we are completely restricting carry,” he said. “You no longer have the ability to carry even in your own vehicle … because you may have an employee or other person with you.”

He called the restrictions “overly encumbering” and the intended to prevent concealed carry.

Supervisor Erin Decker asked for a scenario in which a non-employee would be transported by a county employee with a concealed carry permitted weapon.

“Particularly social workers may transport children or other clients in their vehicles,” said Clara Tappa, the county’s human resources director. “We do have employees that have occasion to utilize their own personal vehicles and transport clients in those vehicles in the course of their employment.”

Decker wondered why the concealed carry situation with the non-employee in the vehicle would be handled with more restrictions than if that person were sitting next to the employee at work.

“I would anticipate that in an enclosed space like a vehicle where they’re transporting a client, it’s a different environment than if you’re sitting at a desk out in the work place with people around,” Tappa said. “So, it’s a safety measure.”

She said the policy is modeled after a Wisconsin Department of Justice policy for its workers. Social workers may be transporting clients, including juveniles to an institution, a home or an appointment.

“They can have those clients in their vehicle, which could be an emotional situation,” she said.

Additional training suggested

Bashaw wondered whether there was opportunity to provide social workers with additional training, similar to that of police officers, who must deal with similar instances. He suggested they might benefit from training the Sheriff’s Department could provide to enhance social workers' skills without stripping away concealed-carry rights.

“I would certainly talk with those managers of the social workers about pursuing some type of training,” Tappa said. Bashaw asked whether she was aware of any social workers who “do conceal carry” or anticipate having weapons under the new policy. Tappa shook her head.

“Then it’s a scenario that may not even exist,” she said.

Supervisor William Grady said he understood the intent of the provision if employees didn’t have the weapon on them.

“I think the intent … is to say, it can’t be left around the vehicle in a rather uncontrolled environment,” he said. “A vehicle is different than being in an office. In an office, you’ve got more control of the situation. There’s other people around…if it’s one on one in a car it’s not a very controlled environment.”

Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said that key to the discussion is storing the weapon, rather than the weapon being “on their person.”

Decker said the provision “needs some tweaking” so the policy clarifies that employees, who are transporting clients, and have weapons must store and lock them up.

Further clarification

Further clarification was also needed on whether having a weapon in a purse amounted to storing it unattended or was in compliance with state statutes for concealed carry for the purposes of accessibility, an issue Tappa said she would research.

The committee voted 5-2 to remove the provision, but unanimously agreed to bring back revisions after further study for discussion at the next meeting.

Supervisor Tim Stocker proposed that most of the already-stated provisions of the concealed carry law in the policy be removed as employees should do their own research. According to Cardamone, however, in striking the majority of the provisions, anyone with concealed carry privileges would be able to bring a weapon into the Molinaro Building, where the district attorney’s offices are housed. Cardamone said that the building was not among those covered by statutory exemptions and had to be added and approved by resolution. Stocker’s motion failed 6-1.