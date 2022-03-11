WATCH NOW: Kenosha County spends more than $32,000 to defend against redistricting lawsuit brought by own board supervisors

Kenosha County spent more than $32,000 over a four-month period to defend against a lawsuit brought by four County Board supervisors and seven residents over a now in-effect Supervisory District Map. The districts had been redrawn to reflect 2020 Census population data.

The lawsuit was filed after the County Board approved an initial version of the map on Sept. 15. Filing suit were supervisors Erin Decker, Amy Maurer, Gabe Nudo and Zach Rodriguez. The board approved a final version of the redistricting map by a vote of 12-8 in November.

In December, the suit, which was heard in Racine County Circuit Court, was dismissed. The four supervisors had argued the map’s 12.16% deviation from equal population across the supervisory districts was unlawful based on the premise that any map with a deviation over 10% is presumptively unconstitutional. Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz disagreed, however, and dismissed the case without prejudice and without court costs to either party.

Nudo said they would not appeal Gasiorkiewicz’s decision.

The county, did, however, incur costs to defend against the suit, having to retain outside counsel specializing in redistricting issues, according to Joseph Cardamone III, the county’s corporation counsel who reported to the Finance and Administration Committee Thursday night. Cardamone said the final cost was $32,643 paid to Milwaukee-based law firm Von Briesen for work performed over the four months.

“It had been the opinion of the office (corporation counsel) that the maps were legal as proposed. As the litigation was filed the following day (Sept. 16) including four sitting supervisors as plaintiffs against the county, I believed that created a significant potential for conflict between clients. And, I say that because my job as the corporation counsel is to represent the entity, the county,” he said.

“However, I had a situation now where individual officers of that entity were plaintiffs in a direct adversarial position to the county,” Cardamone said.

Cardamone acknowledged the county retained a high-end law firm to defend against the litigation with former lead attorney Andy Phillips. Phillips had been general counsel to the Wisconsin Counties Association and had advised counties statewide on the redistricting process. Cardamone said Philips was “best suited” to defend the county’s redistricted map in the litigation.

Supervisor Ron Frederick noted the county “got sued by ourselves,” but really, he said, the Republican Party had sued the county. He alluded to the supervisors’ involvement as officers of the local political party.

However Jeffrey Gentz, the committee chairman, pointed out that the Republican Party was not part of the suit.

Prior to Cardamone’s report, Gentz said he, too, was not pleased with how his district was redrawn.

“I had some key pieces taken out, but I still didn’t sue the county,” he said. “So, I want the taxpayers to know how much it cost us to defend ourselves.”

