WATCH NOW: Kenosha County steps up its recruitment of corrections officers

Kenosha County has stepped up its recruitment of corrections officers, seeking candidates who want a unique challenge in serving the community.

Capt. of Detentions Horace Staples said the Sheriff’s Department has an ongoing recruitment program in response to the shortage of jailers it continues to face.

Pay for a full-time corrections officer ranges from $24.47-$27.76 per hour depending on experience. Part time positions are also available with officers earning $21.15-24.01 per hour, according to multiple online postings.

The department is looking to hire candidates who are “strong-minded and strong-willed” and who want the “opportunity to think critically, work independently, and serve your community in ways you never imagined,” according to the county job description. To apply, go to https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1505/Employment

Sheriff David Beth said the application process has become streamlined compared with years past.

“Now, when they apply online, we reach out to them and we start vetting them and moving the process forward, getting them in for interviews,” he said.

Recently, the department held an open house at the Detention Center, which showed what correctional officers, as well as, law enforcement officers do to engage with the public and keep the community safe.

Direct supervision officers were on hand to talk with prospective candidates and to facilitate recruiting. Staples said it’s an event it plans to hold at least three times a year.

“This won’t be our last one,” said Staples.

Seeking qualified candidates

Beth said he hopes that with public outreach and education the department can attract candidates who want to consider a career as a professional jailer, sometimes also a stepping stone to career in law enforcement.

Beth said the quality of candidates who have applied over the last few years has not been on par with those who have been hired in years past, he said.

He said he’s hoping that will change as the County Board looks at ways to improve salary and benefits for jailers during the upcoming budget hearings.