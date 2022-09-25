WATCH NOW: Kenosha County supervisor proposes risk assessment firm to study emergency response, losses in Blake shooting, aftermath

Kenosha County officials are preparing to hire a risk management firm to conduct an “after-incident” assessment of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake and the aftermath of protests and riots left in its wake.

Supervisor David Geertsen, who was the county’s long-time finance director, has taken charge of an initiative that aims to analyze emergency response, policies and procedures, how the events transpired and what its agencies did well or could do better.

Geertsen told the County Board Executive Committee Thursday he recommends the firm of Hillard Heintze, which performed after-incident assessments of Minneapolis following the police killing of George Floyd; and the city Santa Rosa, Calif., which experienced peaceful protests by day but riots and looting at night, a pattern similar to that which occurred in Kenosha following the Blake shooting.

Within county government, Geertsen said officials have reviewed their response to a number of events, including the 2009 H1N1 avian flu pandemic.

“We typically do post-event reviews for many things and it’s a common practice,” he said. “When you have a significant event, that’s something that should be done.”

In September of 2020, Geertsen said he saw the armored vehicles driving by his house and decided to run for County Board.

“(There were) a lot of the things I wanted to work on – this being one of them” he said. He said he spoke to many local government officials wondering whether any after-the-fact incident analysis had been done.

Best practices

In vetting Hillard Heintze, Geertsen said he looked at some of the “best practices” of communities like Santa Rosa, which employed an “incident command system,” or one that establishes a singular management hierarchy when multiple public safety agencies are involved.

“Does anyone on this board know if we use that ICS system? Did we get a report that told us that we use some or all of those best practices?” asked Geertsen.

He shared Santa Rosa’s assessment with the committee. “When Santa Rosa had its incident, that civil unrest, one thing that they did that helped prevent it getting worse was they had an intelligence officer that was able to detect before the incident occurred, that there was traffic going on, on social media,” Geertsen said, enableing law enforcement to prepare for the incident.

“I haven’t seen a report that shows what we do,” he said. “It’s a way we can prevent something like that from happening in the first place.”

The California city also deployed drones, which they learned were more useful during the day than at night.

Geertsen wondered whether there were representatives of law enforcement who served in a “mutual aid” capacity at the federal level.

“Do we know what our mutual aid process is here? This report for Santa Rosa … does that and I think the county deserves that,” he said. “We deserve to have this kind of an analysis done now.”

Economic losses

Another aspect of the assessment would look at the financial losses to the community. In the days after the Blake shooting, damage to property was estimated at $50 million. But Geertsen that the economic losses to the community topped or exceeded $100 million, which includes about $40 million in losses in the city.

“So what really was the economic loss from this event? I think it was over $100 million. Then, if you look at opportunity, where our reputation was harmed, it could be more than that.”

Geertsen said with an after-incident assessment the county would be able to “inform the future by looking at what happened in the past.”

“People that ignore history are doomed to repeat it,” he said.

Geertsen said another thing the assessment would look at is not only identifying problems but developing processes with solutions that work.

“It’s not about assigning blame. It’s forward looking,” he said. “So it’s a way for our community to do better if a thing like this were to happen again.”

Geertsen said the next step would be to hear a presentation from the consultant in person and conduct an evaluation. The cost to hire the consultant could be as much as $150,000 if approved as part of the county’s 2023 budget in November.

Long overdue

According to Finance Committee Chairman Terry Rose, the study is long overdue.

“I think it should have been done two years ago. It was viewed very politically then and maybe viewed politically now,” he said. “But the organization he proposes here sounds very credible and I would encourage that you invite them for a presentation.”

Rose called the events that transpired in Kenosha “one of the most tragic” in the nation’s history if not the century.

Supervisor Erin Decker said she believes a majority of county residents want an assessment.

“I believe the citizens want us to have this done, want us to see what we can do approve what needs to be changed and we need to do it,” she said. “We don’t get this and file it away. What they tell us to do, we need to do to make the county safer so this never happens again.”