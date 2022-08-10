WATCH NOW: Kenosha man previously arrested during County Board's hearing to repeal gun ban policy questions "seriousness" of equity commission listening sessions

Kenosha resident Joel Trudell spoke before the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission members Wednesday night questioning the "seriousness" of their examination of disparities in law enforcement.

The commission held the first of two listening sessions to hear residents' concerns and expects to bring a report of its findings to the County Board's Executive Committee at a later date. A second session is planned for Aug. 17.

Trudell was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge June 21 during the County Board's hearing on the repeal of a policy that had previously banned weapons in all county buildings. The board eventually repealed the policy, lifting the ban in all but the county courthouse and law enforcement campus.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies had arrested Trudell, 43, during his speech at the board meeting when he refused to stop talking after County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo told him to stop for allegedly being out of order. He posted bail a day later. Charges have yet to be filed, however, and Trudell's case has been referred to the district attorney's office in Walworth County.

As deputies also were present at the commission's meeting held at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Trudell said he was nervous speaking again during the county-sponsored forum. Nonetheless, he questioned how seriously the commission would take residents' concerns about the racial disparities that exist in incarceration and arrests and made the example of Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager, who law enforcement did not arrest immediately after shooting and killing two men and seriously injuring another during the rioting and civil unrest that broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white Kenosha Police officer, on Aug. 23, 2020.

Rittenhouse was later acquitted of the criminal charges, his attorneys having argued successfully that his actions were in self defense.

Other residents wondered whether the commission's eventual report and recommendations would result in action and had many questions about its purpose.

