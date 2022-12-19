 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kenosha News is partnering with Educators Credit Union who are sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert breaking

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police responding to reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue

Kenosha Police responding to reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

UPDATE: The area is secure but it remains an active scene, the Kenosha Police Department posted on social media late Monday. A media briefing will soon be held at the Kenosha Public Safety Building in Downtown. 

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

"This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside, do not go to the area," the message posted around 9 p.m. states. Police were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m.

The area is around the viaduct near Downtown, and on the same street as nearby city and county buildings. 

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Pleasant Prairie Police Department also responded to the scene.

People are also reading…

The areas near the scene remained cordoned off at 9:45 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert