Kenosha Police responding to reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue

UPDATE: The area is secure but it remains an active scene, the Kenosha Police Department posted on social media late Monday. A media briefing will soon be held at the Kenosha Public Safety Building in Downtown.

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

"This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside, do not go to the area," the message posted around 9 p.m. states. Police were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m.

The area is around the viaduct near Downtown, and on the same street as nearby city and county buildings.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Pleasant Prairie Police Department also responded to the scene.

The areas near the scene remained cordoned off at 9:45 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.