WATCH NOW: Kenoshans participate in parade to encourage early voting

Kenosha residents participated in a parade Friday evening to encourage eligible voters to cast their ballots early and make their voices heard.

The parade on Friday afternoon, organized by local nonprofit Leaders of Kenosha, began in Lincoln Park and made its way to the Municipal Building in Downtown Kenosha where early votes are cast.

Attendees decorated their vehicles, played inspiring music on their sound systems and honked their horns.

