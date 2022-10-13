WATCH NOW: Local psychologist honored as Health Care Hero by Rep. Steil

A local mental health care professional was honored by Rep. Bryan Steil Wednesday morning at her office and surrounded by colleagues.

Katherine Flynn, a psychologist at Advocate Aurora Health, was presented by with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award by Steil.

“We don’t always appreciate, I think as a society, the work that goes on day-in-and-day-out (with mental health care),” said Steil, R-Janesville. “The services that you provide and the help that you provide people in this community really is so important to recognize, the work that you do. You’re putting in the long hours not because you have to, but because you actually care about your patients and you care about your work. I wanted to take time out to recognize the work that you’re doing.”

Flynn, of Racine County, said she believes “none of us really choose this profession for the recognition and we do it because we care, and we want to make things better for our patients.”

“I would like to recognize all mental health workers because this has been very challenging, these last couple years especially, for all of us,” she said. “I want to recognize the staff that I work with. ... It’s an amazing group of people.”

Recipients of this award are nominated by local Wisconsinites and selected by Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board. The advisory board is comprised of health care professionals across this region of the state.

Nominees must display exemplary service and performance in their profession, uphold the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for their patients, go above and beyond their daily responsibilities and display selflessness in caring for others.

Flynn’s nomination papers noted her extensive work during her career helping veterans, cancer patients and those in prison with critical mental health services. Flynn, who was nominated by her daughter, often works through the weekend to help ensure she is not rushing her patients and provides them the time and attention they need.