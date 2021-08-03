WATCH NOW: Mask discussion resurfaces after council member's bout with COVID-19 despite immunization

Ald. Anthony Kennedy is fully vaccinated, has worn masks where necessary in public and has attempted to limit his exposure to those who haven’t been immunized against the novel coronavirus.
On the evening of July 16, however, he started feeling under the weather and 14 hours later into the next day he was in the throes of what he described as nearly the “full range” of COVID-19 symptoms.
ANTHONY KENNEDY
Kennedy
During Monday night’s Kenosha City Council meeting, Kennedy shared that the intensity of his illness made him felt like “death wormed over.” To be sure, he forced himself to go to a local pharmacy’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site where his results came back positive for the virus two days after his symptoms' began.
He then immediately underwent the required 10-day quarantining protocol before returning to in-person activities. His close contacts and household contacts have all since tested negative for the virus, he said. Kennedy added he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, but believes his age (in his 50s), being overweight and having chronic asthma may have also played a role as such factors contribute to a weakened immunity. Experts have said that while "break-through" infections among vaccinated individuals can occur, they happen in a small percentage of cases.
Supports mandatory masking
With cases of COVID-19 picking up again as a more virulent strain spreads through communities throughout the U.S., Kennedy called for indoor face coverings to be mandatory citywide, if not county wide.
“I don’t believe we need any mandatory closings or 50 percent restriction of capacity or that kind of stuff,” said Kennedy, who wore a black mask that covered his mouth as he sat in the council chambers next to Ald. Rollin Pizzala, who wore no mask. Within the chambers, Plexiglas partitions, installed last year amid the pandemic, remained up along with similar transparent barriers with divisions that surround the dais. Most council members were unmasked, save for a handful.
“But, I do believe a mask mandate indoors is necessary,” said Kennedy, calling on the city to show leadership by instituting a mask mandate. Kennedy’s comments came during a portion of the meeting agenda dedicated council members' comments. No formal mask proposal was under consideration.
Currently, masks are also not required to be worn indoors at any City of Kenosha properties. A previous citywide mask mandate expired May 26.
Other communities masking up
However, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine and Milwaukee have issued directives requiring mask-wearing inside their buildings. Those cities are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last week for areas of the country with high or substantially high transmission for the novel coronavirus. That includes the Delta variant, the emergent, more contagious strain that is driving a new surge in many places, especially, where vaccination rates are low. Kenosha is in an area for "moderate risk" of transmission. When worn consistently and correctly, masks can slow the spread of the virus, according to health officials.
“Will masks stop the virus. No. It won’t. And there will be those who say,`You were vaccinated and you still got sick, so why should I get vaccinated?’ I don’t have an answer for that. I’m not a scientist,” said Kennedy. “But, I’m a guy who felt like, if this is what I went through vaccinated, then I don’t want to know what it felt like to go through it unvaccinated.”
Vaccinations are free
Ald. Jan Michalski urged people to become vaccinated lest pandemic restrictions return.
Jan Michalski
Michalski
“Pandemic weary” people were happy to see restrictions lifted, he said, including the mask mandate and occupancy restrictions, with the city opening venues to the public for the return of summer events and activities after more than a year.
“Well, the reason we are able to open up to the public is because enough of us got vaccinated to make it possible, but not everybody that could (get vaccinated did),” he said. “If you don’t want to go back to mask mandates, if you don’t want to go back to the other things, please, get vaccinated.”
Doses of the vaccine are being made available at city-sponsored concerts where local health officials are offering a variety of COVID-19 immunizations for free this month.
“It doesn’t take much time and it could save your life or those of your friends and family or your neighbors,” he said. “If you don’t want the more restrictive curtailment of your freedoms, then just get the vaccine now.”
Opposed to mandates
Ald. David Paff, however, said there are many people in the community who are opposed to mandates, including masks and vaccines, at any government level.
Dist6_Dave Paff
Paff
“There are citizens who do not want that and please keep them in your thoughts … you’ve gotta let people live their lives. It’s not government’s job to babysit people to that degree,” he said. “Sure, if there’s a public health issue, inform the public. But we can’t demand or force people to live their lives in any particular way. That’s the way it is here in America. That’s freedom.”