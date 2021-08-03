WATCH NOW: Mask discussion resurfaces after council member's bout with COVID-19 despite immunization

Supports mandatory masking

With cases of COVID-19 picking up again as a more virulent strain spreads through communities throughout the U.S., Kennedy called for indoor face coverings to be mandatory citywide, if not county wide.

“I don’t believe we need any mandatory closings or 50 percent restriction of capacity or that kind of stuff,” said Kennedy, who wore a black mask that covered his mouth as he sat in the council chambers next to Ald. Rollin Pizzala, who wore no mask. Within the chambers, Plexiglas partitions, installed last year amid the pandemic, remained up along with similar transparent barriers with divisions that surround the dais. Most council members were unmasked, save for a handful.

“But, I do believe a mask mandate indoors is necessary,” said Kennedy, calling on the city to show leadership by instituting a mask mandate. Kennedy’s comments came during a portion of the meeting agenda dedicated council members' comments. No formal mask proposal was under consideration.

Currently, masks are also not required to be worn indoors at any City of Kenosha properties. A previous citywide mask mandate expired May 26.

Other communities masking up

