WATCH NOW: New County Executive Samantha Kerkman has swearing-in ceremony in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — Numerous state and local leaders, including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, were present at the swearing-in ceremony for County Executive Samantha Kerkman in Twin Lakes on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate her new role.

Kerkman was officially inaugurated as county executive in April, but Wednesday’s event, held indoors at the Twin Lakes Village Hall due to rain, was open to the public. State Sen. Van Wanggaard and State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad were also in attendance.

Steil, speaking at the event, pointed out the historical precedent Kerkman was setting as the first female county executive for Kenosha.

“In the history of the state of Wisconsin, prior to Samantha Kerkman, there was a total of five female county executives,” Steil said. “We have the opportunity to have a female county executive who listens and wants to help.”

Kerkman expressed gratitude to those who had helped her along the way and spoke about the “rich history of women” being elected within the county, beginning in 1925 with County Clerk Iva Russell.

“It is truly an honor,” Kerkman said. “I take this seriously. I will live every day trying to meet your expectations.”

During her speech, Kerkman said she planned on working across the aisle and finding compromises across ideologies and areas, whether it be conservative or liberal, or western and eastern Kenosha County.

“As county executive, it’s a non-partisan position,” Kerkman said.

She admitted that, as a Republican, she has many Republican friends and allies. But she pointed to her positive relationships with several Democratic leaders.

“I’m hoping to keep those relationships strong,” Kerkman said.

Ohnstad and McGuire shared Kerkman’s attitude and said they looked forward to working with her to help the county grow.

“There’s a lot of cooperation between the county and Madison,” Ohnstad said. “It’s important to keep the momentum of Kenosha County going.”

“Having a good relationship with Samantha Kerkman is something I look forward to,” McGuire said. “Collaboration is key.”

