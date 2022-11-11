Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not be reprimanded after a committee decided not to formally sanction him for not following proper procedures in paying jail staff bonuses in an effort to retain them earlier this year.
The County Board Finance and Administration Committee voted 5-1 Thursday night against sending a letter of reprimand to the outgoing and longest-serving sheriff in Kenosha County who, through independent investigations, was found to have not followed proper protocol when unilaterally authorizing the funds.
The investigations also found no criminal malfeasance on Beth's part.
Beth will retire at the beginning of next year as department Sgt. David Zoerner become sheriff, having won election to the position on Tuesday night. Beth announced four years ago he would not run for another term.
On Sept. 21, a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigation determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Beth with criminal wrongdoing after he unilaterally authorized $21,736.95 in bonuses, which were coded in an overtime format, to 18 admissions and release specialists at the county jail earlier this year. In addition to them, a support operations manager also received extra pay.
Beth has said he was trying to retain critical personnel in the county’s detention system and said he believed he had the money in the department’s budget with funds unspent because the department was already significantly understaffed.
Under his watch, Sheriff Department personnel created a new pay code — similar to one the department already had — for field training officers, who would “traditionally get overtime payments whenever they trained these trainees, even though they weren’t technically working overtime,” according to attorney Joseph Russell of von Briesen & Roper. Russell was retained by Kenosha County, to perform an independent, internal investigation.
According to the attorney, the sheriff took matters into his own hands, ordering his staff to coordinate with county payroll staff and establish the new code for specialists so the bonuses could be paid.
None of the employees had worked the overtime in question; the payments were intended as bonuses. The district attorney’s investigation came about in the course of the county’s internal investigation.
While there was no finding of criminal wrongdoing, committee members had wondered about publicly rebuking Beth for ethical violations as they look to reform the county’s ethics policy.
'Legally available alternatives'
During a briefing last month, the committee asked Joseph Cardamone, the county’s Corporation Counsel, to return with “legally available” alternatives to address Beth’s behavior.
According to Russell, Beth had also reasoned he could give the staff members extra pay in the short term until the election of new County Board members and a new county executive in the spring. The staff had been overlooked for raises during the budget process a year ago. He said Beth had planned to present the matter to the officials during work on the budget later in this year.
While the independent counsel found Beth’s rationale “unsatisfactory,” nothing he had learned through staff interviews or documentation of the bonuses caused him to suspect there was a pattern of misappropriation of funds.
Cardamone said the options for reprimanding Beth were limited. He said that the “least palatable alternative,” one that had been raised by supervisors, would be that of a civil lawsuit.
“I am very hard-pressed to find what I think would be a viable legal theory to pursue. I think it would be expensive. I think it would be likely fruitless at the end of the day,” he said. He added that the costs the county would incur would “certainly exceed” the damage that the committee believes exists.
Other options were versions of reprimands, including an official statement from the County Board or a letter or both, rebuking Beth for unethical behavior. Cardamone said an open letter could also be drafted giving board members the option to sign.
As for repayment for funds, the committee could ask the sheriff for the money back “or some combination of those.”
“I will just remind them that this is a very unusual situation. It is highly nuanced. And on top of everything else, we're dealing with a independently elected constitutional officer, meaning that the authority of the County Board, the options that it has to try and deal with this and the leverage that it might be able to bring to bear, I think, are extraordinarily limited,” he said.
Cardamone said County Executive Samantha Kerkman intends to meet with Sheriff-elect Zoerner to discuss “lines of communication,” expectations and the relationship between the two offices.
“While I’m not in any way, shape or form trying to rationalize, justify, defend what’s occurred, I think it is also appropriate to be aware that the steps have been taken to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future,” Cardamone said.
Looking forward
Supervisor David Geertsen said he would rather look forward, following the investigations and what the county administration has done to ensure such action does not happen again.
“As we’re looking at the ethics code, if the state law actually doesn’t give us any teeth in the budget, on the biggest budget that we adopt, the biggest tax levy we adopt, we probably have to develop our own teeth for the budget enforcement,” he said referring to the Sheriff’s Department budget.
While the county is still in the process of selecting a consultant to review the ethics policy, Cardamone said the instance was likely a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of situation.”
Geertsen said it wasn’t his intention to target elected officials.
“We have a duty to the county and to the citizens here …that’s one of the reasons we’re here,” he said.
Supervisor Erin Decker said that the job description for the Sheriff in the state’s Constitution was not a “get out of jail free card.” Decker was referring to the responsibilities of the office and its duties in overseeing and ensuring the function of a county’s detention system.
“So, I’d like to see that in our ethics ordinance,” she said.
Beth had claimed that he was not aware that he was violating any county rules as he sought to fund the additional pay to jail staff.
Supervisor Tim Stocker proposed the committee consider sending a letter of reprimand.
Supervisor Terry Rose, the committee chair, said that if a letter were to go out, the sheriff would defend himself.
“He’s going to fire back with, 'I did this because you failed to act and we were treating his people unfairly,’” Rose said. “And we’re going to fire back and I’m not sure where this all going to end, who’s going to come out on top? It’s going to get very confusing and muddled, I’m afraid.
“I’m inclined to say, 'Let’s move on,'” Rose said.
Supervisor Brian Bashaw agreed, adding that it was fair to say that they are “disheartened” and, at best, find Beth’s actions “peculiar” because he is a tenured elected official who made an assumption to take matters into his own hands.
“I’m not sure drafting a letter does anything,” he said, especially since Beth is now in his final days as sheriff. “Taking precautions for the future is the critical end result.”
According to Stocker, if the public is aware of what has happened and they know something is wrong, doing nothing implicates the committee of wrongdoing.
“We’re kind of guilty by association,” he said. “I would look at it and … I think that it would be good for them to know that we tried to do something.”
Decker said the public knows supervisors are “frustrated.”
“They're aware of the situation, which I am glad that it came to light and it wasn't covered up or not aired. I think the public is owed that sense that good government, clean government is good government,” she said. “Letting people know of things that went wrong and that we're going to fix them is the most important thing, that we're going to fix them for the future.”
Voting against the reprimand letter were supervisors Bashaw, Decker, Geertsen, John Poole and Rose. Stocker was the sole vote in favor. Supervisor William Grady was absent.
2022 Midterm Election results in Kenosha County
WATCH NOW: Amanda Nedweski wins Wisconsin Assembly District 61 seat
Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski won the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 61 Tuesday, taking the seat formerly held by current County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, a county board supervisor for Kenosha County District 16, received 17,538 votes while political newcomer Max Winkels of Burlington received 9,848 votes. Nedweski received 64% of the vote, Winkels 35.94%.
Nedweski ran on a platform advocating for lowered taxes and government spending, a tough-on-crime attitude and the expansion of school choice. She said that during her campaign price inflation was the issue that voters focused on the most.
“We have people who are struggling to pay for groceries, pay for gas,” Nedweski said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that resonated with voters.”
Nedweski, a lifelong Kenosha County resident, reflected on the win during a Republican election night event at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., saying there was “a lot of work to do.”
“It’s very humbling, it is also very inspiring,” Nedweski said. “We have faced many difficulties through the last few years.”
Winkels, attending the Democratic election night event at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave., said he wished Nedweski the best, and hoped she would represent the entirety of her constituents during her time in the Assembly.
“I called Amanda and conceded,” Winkels said. “My hope is that she does well in the legislature and serves all the people.”
District 61 encompasses much of western Kenosha County, including the Villages of Twin lakes, Silver Lake, Paddock Lake, Bristol, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to the south.
Kenosha News reporters Daniel Gaitan and Terry Flores contributed to this story.
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms
Advance voting
Absentee ballots
AP VoteCast
Canvassing the vote
Certification
Early returns
Exit polls
"Late earlies"
Mail voting
Majority & plurality
Overvote and undervote
Poll monitors/poll watchers/citizen observers
Poll workers
Provisional ballots
Race call
Ranked choice voting
Spoilt ballot/ballot spoiling
Supermajority
Too early to call
Too close to call
WATCH NOW: Majority of Kenosha County voters favor Wisconsin becoming sanctuary state for gun owners
Kenosha County voters Tuesday night told their state legislators by a close margin that they favored Wisconsin becoming a sanctuary for gun owners.
By a vote of 32,362 to 30,126, or 51.79% to 48.21%, respectively, a majority of county residents sided with an advisory referendum with its basis in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms.
The referendum asked: “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”
While non-binding, the referendum was intended to allow the public to express to County Board supervisors and state legislators whether Wisconsin should become a haven for gun rights supporters.
It advocates for a county that derives “an economic benefit” from safe forms of firearms recreation, such as hunting, and “all types of firearms allowable” by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It also conveys concerns over passage of bills “containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights” of county residents to keep and bear arms.
County Board Supervisor Erin Decker, the board’s vice chair and co-author of the resolution and measure on the ballot said she was “very happy” with result.
“I’m very happy that we were able to get the referendum on the ballot and the voters chose `yes’ to answer that they want the state Legislature to make the state of Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary state,” she said.
In July, the County Board passed resolutions that favored gun owners, including declaring Kenosha a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Decker acknowledged “a lot of voters” were confused with the wording of the referendum question, but nevertheless it prevailed.
“I think that may have affected the vote a bit,” she said. “But I’m happy that it passed because … it really does show that gun ownership is not a partisan issue, that gun owners are both Democrats and Republicans. And, independents.”
The board also earlier repealed a ban on firearms in many of its buildings. Signs on most county buildings that previously noted the ban came off the structures last month.
While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department, jail, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets. The ban also includes the Kenosha County Detention Center at 4777 88th Ave.
50 facts about guns in America
What to know about guns in the U.S.
The first firearm reached the New World in 1492
Record climb in background checks during the COVID-19 pandemic
Americans purchased more firearms in 2020 and 2021 than at any point in the nation's history
The Second Amendment is at odds with modern politics
Protection cited as a primary reason for ownership
More Americans want stricter controls
Ban of bump stocks upheld by the Supreme Court
The leading cause of death for children in the U.S. is guns
Only certain states require background checks
2016 saw record-breaking gun manufacturing
Firearm ownership triples the rate of self-murders
Up to 36 states have Stand Your Ground law
3 out of 10 Americans own a gun
There were nearly 700 mass shootings in 2021
The National Rifle Association formed in 1871
Bipartisan support against gun owners with mental illness
44% of Americans know someone who was shot
Concealed and open carry
Nonmailable Firearms Act of 1927 banned shipping firearms through USPS
America has more guns than people
States with more guns have higher firearm fatalities
Almost 3,000 US mass shootings since Sandy Hook
Higher police officer deaths in gun-friendly states
Eleven states allow students to carry concealed guns on campus
Vermont adolescents can own a handgun
States exempt from federal gun laws
22 adolescents are shot daily in the US
39% of parents don't think kids know where their gun is stored
More than a third of non-owners believe they will own a gun at some point in their lives
More than 320,000 children in US have witnessed mass shootings
President George Washington's pistols worth $2 million
Domestic violence is a leading cause of adolescent shootings
States with the most restrictive firearm regulations see fewer deaths by guns
Gun-Free School Zones Act made it illegal to carry a firearm near schools
Washington D.C. gun ownership was banned from 1975 to 2008
Demographics of gun ownership
National Firearms Act of 1934 was passed in response to gang violence
There are more than 2,000 US gun shows a year
Montana has the highest percentage of gun ownership
Several East Coast states have the lowest percentage of gun ownership and licenses issued
58 were killed in largest mass shooting
The Federal Firearms Act of 1938 required a license to sell firearms
Seven states and Washington D.C. have assault weapons bans
Gun purchases contribute to wildlife conservation efforts
The 1993 Brady Act introduced FBI background checks
There are loopholes in background checks
Alcohol abuse heightens gun violence
Gun Control Act of 1968 was the first to prohibit gun sales to certain groups
A city in Georgia requires that every household must own a gun
Remington Arms is the oldest gun manufacturer in the US
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fifth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won a fifth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Tuesday night.
Matoska-Mentink, a Democrat, defeated County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a Republican. Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% of the vote (34,322) and Rodriguez won 47.01% (30,500), according to unofficial results.
The clerk of courts must manage and coordinate the general business and financial operation of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Duties of the position include budget planning, case management and event tracking, collection of case related fees, fines and forfeitures, courtroom operation support, facility planning, jury management and records management, among other things.
“The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years,” Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. “Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud.”
Rodriguez, 24, said he’s deeply thankful for the support he received in his first county-wide race for office.
“I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I’m so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn’t results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign.”
City of Kenosha votes overwhelmingly in support for legalizing and taxing marijuana in non-binding referendum
City of Kenosha residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.
Residents voted 71.93% (23,952) to 28.07% (9,347), according to unofficial results. The following question appeared on city ballots: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”
“It just reflects what we know the will of the people is when it comes to marijuana,” Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. “Our state Legislature needs to get in step with the will of the people.”
The City Council voted 14 to 3 over the summer for the resolution to measure public opinion on the matter through a referendum.
The resolution for the referendum was sponsored by Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Kelly Mackay
Although approved by a majority of voters, the referendum does not legalize the drug in City of Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.
“Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on,” the resolution for the referendum reads.
It also states that “legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”
More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.
Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.
According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.
A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.
A similar resolution passed in the City of Racine.
“Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes vs. 5,130 “No” votes, according to unofficial results published by Racine County Tuesday night.
WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil wins re-election, visits Kenosha County on election night
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, won a third term in U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night.
Steil, who attended an election night watch party at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., in Kenosha while returns were being counted, expressed his appreciation to the public for supporting him for another term.
“I am grateful for the continued support of the voters of Wisconsin’s First District. I will continue working for the people of Wisconsin,” Steil said in a statement. “It is harder and harder for families to get by as workers and seniors are clobbered by rising costs. Communities have become less safe. It’s time to get our country back on track. I’m focused on bringing costs down and making our communities safe.”
Steil handily defeated first-time Democratic candidate Ann Roe, of Janesville.
By 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, with 89.5% of precincts reporting in the district, Steil had received 160,049 of the votes counted, or 54.9%, compared to Roe with 129,366 votes, or 44.4%. Independent Charles Barman had 2,202 votes, or 0.8% of the vote.
In Kenosha County, Steil won 54.29% (35,694) of the vote, according to unofficial results. Roe won 45% (29,589) of the vote in the county.
The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. with 65% of the votes counted. At that time, Steil had over 157,000 votes, or around 55% of the votes counted.
Steil was first elected to represent the area in 2018. He succeeded former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan retired.
The First Congressional District covers Kenosha and Racine counties, as well as parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.
In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.
But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.
Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.