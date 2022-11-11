Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not be reprimanded after a committee decided not to formally sanction him for not following proper procedures in paying jail staff bonuses in an effort to retain them earlier this year.

The County Board Finance and Administration Committee voted 5-1 Thursday night against sending a letter of reprimand to the outgoing and longest-serving sheriff in Kenosha County who, through independent investigations, was found to have not followed proper protocol when unilaterally authorizing the funds.

The investigations also found no criminal malfeasance on Beth’s part.

Beth will retire at the beginning of next year as department Sgt. David Zoerner become sheriff, having won election to the position on Tuesday night. Beth announced four years ago he would not run for another term.

On Sept. 21, a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigation determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Beth with criminal wrongdoing after he unilaterally authorized $21,736.95 in bonuses, which were coded in an overtime format, to 18 admissions and release specialists at the county jail earlier this year. In addition to them, a support operations manager also received extra pay.

Retaining ‘critical personnel’

Beth has said he was trying to retain critical personnel in the county’s detention system and said he believed he had the money in the department’s budget with funds unspent because the department was already significantly understaffed.

Under his watch, Sheriff Department personnel created a new pay code — similar to one the department already had — for field training officers, who would “traditionally get overtime payments whenever they trained these trainees, even though they weren’t technically working overtime,” according to attorney Joseph Russell of von Briesen & Roper. Russell was retained by Kenosha County, to perform an independent, internal investigation.

According to the attorney, the sheriff took matters into his own hands, ordering his staff to coordinate with county payroll staff and establish the new code for specialists so the bonuses could be paid.

None of the employees had worked the overtime in question; the payments were intended as bonuses. The district attorney’s investigation came about in the course of the county’s internal investigation.

While there was no finding of criminal wrongdoing, committee members had wondered about publicly rebuking Beth for ethical violations as they look to reform the county’s ethics policy.

‘Legally available alternatives’

During a briefing last month, the committee asked Joseph Cardamone, the county’s Corporation Counsel, to return with “legally available” alternatives to address Beth’s behavior.

According to Russell, Beth had also reasoned he could give the staff members extra pay in the short term until the election of new County Board members and a new county executive in the spring. The staff had been overlooked for raises during the budget process a year ago. He said Beth had planned to present the matter to the officials during work on the budget later in this year.

While the independent counsel found Beth’s rationale “unsatisfactory,” nothing he had learned through staff interviews or documentation of the bonuses caused him to suspect there was a pattern of misappropriation of funds.

Cardamone said the options for reprimanding Beth were limited. He said that the “least palatable alternative,” one that had been raised by supervisors, would be that of a civil lawsuit.

“I am very hard-pressed to find what I think would be a viable legal theory to pursue. I think it would be expensive. I think it would be likely fruitless at the end of the day,” he said. He added that the costs the county would incur would “certainly exceed” the damage that the committee believes exists.

Other options were versions of reprimands, including an official statement from the County Board or a letter or both, rebuking Beth for unethical behavior. Cardamone said an open letter could also be drafted giving board members the option to sign.

As for repayment for funds, the committee could ask the sheriff for the money back “or some combination of those.”

“I will just remind them that this is a very unusual situation. It is highly nuanced. And on top of everything else, we’re dealing with a independently elected constitutional officer, meaning that the authority of the County Board, the options that it has to try and deal with this and the leverage that it might be able to bring to bear, I think, are extraordinarily limited,” he said.

Cardamone said County Executive Samantha Kerkman intends to meet with Sheriff-elect Zoerner to discuss “lines of communication,” expectations and the relationship between the two offices.

“While I’m not in any way, shape or form trying to rationalize, justify, defend what’s occurred, I think it is also appropriate to be aware that the steps have been taken to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future,” Cardamone said.

Looking forward

Supervisor David Geertsen said he would rather look forward, following the investigations and what the county administration has done to ensure such action does not happen again.

“As we’re looking at the ethics code, if the state law actually doesn’t give us any teeth in the budget, on the biggest budget that we adopt, the biggest tax levy we adopt, we probably have to develop our own teeth for the budget enforcement,” he said referring to the Sheriff’s Department budget.

While the county is still in the process of selecting a consultant to review the ethics policy, Cardamone said the instance was likely a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of situation.”

Geertsen said it wasn’t his intention to target elected officials.

“We have a duty to the county and to the citizens here …that’s one of the reasons we’re here,” he said.

Supervisor Erin Decker said that the job description for the Sheriff in the state’s Constitution was not a “get out of jail free card.” Decker was referring to the responsibilities of the office and its duties in overseeing and ensuring the function of a county’s detention system.

“So, I’d like to see that in our ethics ordinance,” she said.

Beth had claimed that he was not aware that he was violating any county rules as he sought to fund the additional pay to jail staff.

Supervisor Tim Stocker proposed the committee consider sending a letter of reprimand.

Supervisor Terry Rose, the committee chair, said that if a letter were to go out, the sheriff would defend himself.

“He’s going to fire back with, ‘I did this because you failed to act and we were treating his people unfairly,’” Rose said. “And we’re going to fire back and I’m not sure where this all going to end, who’s going to come out on top? It’s going to get very confusing and muddled, I’m afraid.

“I’m inclined to say, ‘Let’s move on,’” Rose said.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw agreed, adding that it was fair to say that they are “disheartened” and, at best, find Beth’s actions “peculiar” because he is a tenured elected official who made an assumption to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m not sure drafting a letter does anything,” he said, especially since Beth is now in his final days as sheriff. “Taking precautions for the future is the critical end result.”

According to Stocker, if the public is aware of what has happened and they know something is wrong, doing nothing implicates the committee of wrongdoing.

“We’re kind of guilty by association,” he said. “I would look at it and … I think that it would be good for them to know that we tried to do something.”

Decker said the public knows supervisors are “frustrated.”

“They’re aware of the situation, which I am glad that it came to light and it wasn’t covered up or not aired. I think the public is owed that sense that good government, clean government is good government,” she said. “Letting people know of things that went wrong and that we’re going to fix them is the most important thing, that we’re going to fix them for the future.”

Voting against the reprimand letter were supervisors Bashaw, Decker, Geertsen, John Poole and Rose. Stocker was the sole vote in favor. Supervisor William Grady was absent.