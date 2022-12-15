BRISTOL — Kenosha County’s Planning and Development Committee is expected to vote on the proposed expansion of a Wheatland gravel mining operation without the advisory input of the Town Board early next year, according to meeting proceedings Wednesday night.

In November, the committee asked for further clarification from the county’s Corporation Counsel after the Town Board’s attorney advised the board not to take a formal vote when two of its three members spoke publicly against the project at the Oct. 12 Planning and Development Committee’s public hearing.

At issue is whether the county should amend the comprehensive plan that would support Meyer Material Co.’s application for a 23.5-acre expansion on property north and east of its affiliated company Lafarge Aggregates. The site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland borders Burlington to the north in Racine County, affecting residents on both sides of the county line. The property is currently designated a farmland protection area, but the change would turn it into an “extractive” farmland area in an isolated natural resource area.

According to Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley, the county does not rely on gravel from the Lafarge site. However, it has purchased about 200 cubic yards of concrete from a plant at the site, or about $26,500 on average annually. The concrete is mostly used for culverts.

Residents have said the site remains active past what was to be a 25-year usage then decommissioned. However, the agreement could continue as long as there are materials that can still be mined. Residents worried over decreasing property values, their health and the health of their own neighbors.

In correspondence with the county, Town Board Attorney Jeff Davison said last month that the board’s collective position had been “compromised for any further quasi-judicial decisions.” At its meeting Wednesday night held at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, Supervisor John Franco, a committee member, asked for clarification from Senior Assistant Corporation Counsel John Moyer as to why the Town Board passed up its opportunity to vote on the matter.

Moyer, who had spoken with Davison, said the members were “just reluctant to weigh in one way or another.” Franco, however, said Town Board supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, at the Planning and Development Committee’s public hearing spoke freely in their support of residents opposing the expansion and whose concerns included when or whether the site would ever be retired.

Franco said he asked the Town Board supervisors "point blank" if they had a "legal requirement" in stating their position on the issue

“And, they said `no’ and everyone here heard it that was here,” Franco said of Lois and Wilson.

Open meetings violation

Franco wondered why Davison advised the Town Board not to have another meeting to vote on amending the comprehensive plan.

“I think it had to do with requirements of open meetings, public records. Two people here were a quorum … they were here and it was not publicly noticed,” Moyer said.

In accordance with Wisconsin’s Open Meetings laws, whenever a quorum, generally a simple majority of a governing body that gathers, a published notice must go out indicating the quorum may be present. Often that notification contains language the quorum would not be taking formal action on issues.

Moyer said that while he couldn’t speak for Davison, the town attorney had counseled them that “was out of bounds.”

“And they can’t really, on the town level, move forward after that because of that violation,” Moyer said.

Town input not needed

The county, on the other hand, does not need to have a recommendation from the Town Board to move the proceedings forward on the Lafarge project, according to Moyer. While municipalities under county jurisdiction have traditionally given their advisory recommendation, a practice encouraged by county governments in matters of planning and zoning, such input isn’t legally binding, but rather one of cooperative governance.

“So there’s no lack of ability, so to speak, or liability to the county for proceeding even if the town doesn’t make a recommendation,” said Moyer. “In fact, the county has a duty to look at any application and make a decision on it and if there’s liability, there’d probably be more liability for failure to take action on an application.”

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to review Lafarge’s revised expansion proposal as early as its meeting in January, Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler said. However, the revised plans might not be ready by then.

“They informed us that they are working through a number of different gathering of information to basically address the things that were presented at the (Oct. 12) meeting from different residents,” he said. “I think they’re hoping in January. If not, it will be ready in February.”

