WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief says 12 additional `firemedics' needed to maintain services, keep up with village's growth

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Fire Chief Craig Roepke remembers a time when the department had only a handful of full-time firefighters and most were paid only while they were on call or volunteers.

Roepke, who has been chief the last five years started his career in the Pleasant Prairie four decades ago as a paid, on-call firefighter. He had come to the department at the tail end of an era when the rural town fire department still had a husband-wife team that lived upstairs in an apartment-like setting at Station 2, the current fire administration headquarters at 8044 88th Ave. (Highway H).

“The husband would be the guy who’d respond and go out to the fires. He was the full-time paid guy and she’d do the dispatching,” he said. “She was the volunteer.”

Since then, the once mostly agrarian town has transformed into a burgeoning village that now draws more than half of its tax base from commercial and manufacturing businesses and continues to grow. Its fire department line staff has expanded to currently include 25 full-time firefighters (with a budget for 27), but hasn’t hired additional staff to keep up with the growth in the last decade.

On April 5, a referendum will be asking resident voters for their approval to exceed the village’s levy limit by $1.6 million, with approximately $1.2 million to hire 12 additional firefighter/paramedics, or “firemedics”, to maintain current levels of service. The remaining $400,000 would go toward hiring four full-time sworn police officers.

“It’s really about adequate staffing and response,” said Roepke. “For many years, going back to 2012, the fire department hadn’t really done a lot in staffing increases,” he said. “We had a large hiring in 2012 — seven net new people. But a lot has changed since even then. Due to growth.

“What we respond to now as far as the type of calls you would never have thought we’d go to 15-20 years ago,” he said.

Increasing call volume

Since 2010, fire and rescue service calls have increased by 62 percent. Many of them have been “patient assists,” which involve residents over the age of 65 who’ve experienced falls or have needed help with other issues.

“So, what starts out as sort of a benign assistance call turns into a hospital transport. So we definitely see a lot more of those and even that was an uptick from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

With greater traffic volumes surging through the area, Roepke said having 12 additional firemedics would also allow the department to have enough staff to handle the growing number of multiple incident calls.

“So, for instance, right now, when there’s a car accident or an incident that requires multiple units, both Station 1 and Station 2 go, and now we’re out of resources. And, no one to cover at either station,” he said.

The department, he said, has also experienced an uptick in concurrent calls.

“So while we’re out doing call No. 1, call No. 2 comes in, the challenge for us, any fire agency, is we can’t stack a call, and when I refer to that I mean — we’ll get to that (other call) when we’re done (with the first) call. That’s just not part of our discipline,” he said.

In October 2015, Pleasant Prairie opened a new and larger Station 1, at 3810 Springbrook Road, just north of the Village Hall where the department had a station had been located since the building was constructed. Still in the works is a plan for a third fire station, on the southwest side of the village, which was recommended by a consultant needs study, at Prairie Springs Park at highways H and 165. It is not part of the referendum voters will be deciding in April.

Dependence on neighbors

Roepke said he’s concerned that at minimum staffing, if his department is handling multiple calls at once, it would have to continue to rely on assistance from other agencies outside the village to respond.

“We try to get the closest unit, but I also have to be cognizant of having to call the City of Kenosha (fire and rescue) every single time I need that help,” he said. “You know, everybody’s call volume is going up … and the idea of using mutual aid for your every day call volumes was never the intent of mutual aid.”

With additional staffing and a future third station on the southwest side, Roepke said the village would improve its coverage and response.

“Take for example the scenario where I have a car accident at Wilmot Road (Highway C) and the interstate (94). I can send Station 2 and Station 3 and guess what? Station 1 stays intact. They’re available. They can take a call. So, when that second call comes in, I can handle it. I don’t have to call anybody (from outside the village).”

Roepke said people have asked about the timing of the referendum.

“Why now? Why not 10 years ago? Why not 15 years ago? Really it’s because we haven’t done a lot of hiring over the last 10 years and we’ve reached a point in our evolution where we can no longer support the quality of service with the amount of growth and development we’ve had in the village,” he said. “We’re just not the same entity we were 20 years ago.”

