WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie residential, commercial properties would share equally in costs for public safety needs

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residential and commercial properties would be taxed equally based on their respective property values to fund a $1.6 million tax levy increase, village officials say regarding the impact of the April referendum that proposes the hiring of 16 public safety employees next year.

The April 5 referendum is asking village voters to exceed the levy limit to fund the hiring of four police officers and 12 fire-medics. Currently serving the village are 36 sworn police officers and 25 full-time fire-medics.

By state law, the village is limited to a 2.57% increase to the tax levy in 2023, which would put the levy at $14,619,727 for next year. However, the referendum calls for a 10.94% increase, or $1.6 million, on that levy, which would result in a total levy of $16,219,727 for next year. The referendum would include an increase of $1.6 million on the levy each fiscal year.

Should the majority of village voters approve the referendum, residential and commercial property taxpayers would see an estimated increase of $42 per year on their tax bill — or approximately $3.50 per month for every $100,000 of property value, starting in 2023— Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Wednesday during the first of two planned informational meetings on the referendum.

The second session is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. March 16 and, like the first meeting, will be held both virtually and in person.

“Forty-two dollars, if we wanted to do the math even further, break it down, it’s $3.50 … per month,” Thiel said. “It’s less than a cup of coffee.”

Police Chief David Smetana and Fire Chief Craig Roepke were also on hand for Wednesday’s presentation and a question-and-answer session that followed at the Village Hall.

50-50 tax base split

Thiel said the village draws upon 50% residential and 50% commercial properties for its tax base to support the levy. With the proposed referendum, it is no different, he said.

“What that means is that the commercial community, the industrial, everybody, they’re all paying their fair share,” Thiel said. “So even though the resident (who owns a home in the village) is paying the $42 a year in relation to their home, the commercial properties are doing it, plus (more), because their value is in the millions of dollars.”

During the hour-and-a-half-long meeting, among other questions answered, included why funding through taxes from increased growth in the village has not been enough to pay for additional public safety staffing.

“In theory, it would make sense that if we’re allowed to increase the levy with new construction, that new construction would take care of the costs for additional services,” Thiel said. “The issue is that what it doesn’t account for is inflation.

“So, if we’re capped at 0% and all we’re allowed to do is the net new construction, it doesn’t take care of the general growth in costs that a village would have.”

Thiel said the village has been fortunate to see increases in new construction and “healthy growth” that has allowed it to hire more staff, “but clearly not (at) the level of staffing needs that (have) been demanded.”

Theil said the village has been able to “lock in” the levy limit to take advantage of part-time and paid-on-call staff for fire and rescue services for nearly two decades.

Higher service demands

Increases in community growth and greater demands for a higher level of services, however, have required more specialized training that can no longer be maintained by on-call or part-time personnel, said Roepke. In 2021, village fire and rescue responded to 3,083 calls for service, up 83% since 2010, according to the latest data provided during Wednesday’s information session.

Smetana said, similarly, the types of calls police officers deal with often require multiple officers responding in order to ensure that neither they nor the public are at risk when handling incidents. From 2012 to 2019, calls from residents for police service increased by 7.5%, which does not include an average of 8,600 initiated by officers each year.

“Things have gotten more complex. Society has gotten more complex,” Smetana said. “We’re dealing with much more mental health issues, which requires additional training. So, we’re training in areas that 10-15 years ago we weren’t trained in.”

The village currently spends about $183 per capita on fire and rescue services and $210 per capita on law enforcement.

Increased residential calls

LaVerne Jaros, a village resident and Kenosha County Board candidate in the April election, wondered how public safety calls for commercial properties compared with residential ones. Thiel said that according to a study of the village’s fire and rescue services, the growth, generally speaking, has been “on the residential side.”

“It’s not on the business side,” he said.

From a commercial standpoint, the higher demand for policing services is in response to criminal activity, Thiel said. However, more residential properties have benefited from the “proactive” community policing provided by the village’s law enforcement, he added.

“We pride ourselves on our community policing,” Thiel said. “And our presence in the neighborhoods and that level of service is pretty significant, comparatively speaking, to some of my counterparts across the state.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.