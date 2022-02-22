WATCH NOW: "Proactive," "preventative" services a priority as referendum to hire additional officers approaches

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Nine years ago, when Police Chief David Smetana walked through the doors of the Roger Prange Municipal Center on Highway 31, the site of the village’s Police Department, he envisioned a staff of 40 officers patrolling the village’s 33 square miles.

But in 2013, when the chief was hired, he had 25 sworn officers on staff, including himself.

Currently he has 36 on the force and is asking for help from taxpayers to hire four more to maintain services in a community where the population has grown to nearly 22,000, up 10 percent since he came on board. That population swells, especially during daytime hours, with the village’s continuing expanding corporate, commercial, manufacturing and retail development.

Over the last decade, the number of calls officers have responded to has increased by 7 percent; and, broken down to the last two years, by 12.5 percent, according to department data.

“Those are just calls the officers get called to. That’s not taking into consideration the self-initiated calls,” he said.

In voters’ hands

On April 5, voters will be asked to decide on a $1.6 million referendum that would allow the village to fund the hiring of the four additional police officers, along with 12 firefighter paramedics, beginning in 2023.

If the referendum does not pass, Smetana said the department would have to review how it is delivering services and where it would need to scale back.

“At this point, our community offers a number of things that other communities don’t,” he said. “We still offer vacation checks, we still offer lock out of your car service. With the vacation checks residents can call us and say ‘I’m going be on vacation, I’m a snow bird, I’ll be gone for three months, can you keep an eye on my residence?’ And we’ll do that.”

The department would need to take a “hard look” at how it would redistribute services among existing staff — everything from “pro-active” and “preventative” patrols to school resource officers would need to be re-evaluated, he said.

“Right now we’ve got four detectives and when I got here (as chief), we had two,” he said. “So we increased the services coming out of our investigative bureau more efficiently and more responsibly and so each investigator carries a caseload. If we were to bolster patrol and take personnel out of our investigative bureau to do that, it’s going to impact the quality of follow up and the efficiency of the follow up is critical in the investigations.”

On third shift, for example, the village currently has three officers and with growing frequency, the calls have involved more than one officer responding to a single incident, such as, drunken driving traffic stop or a mental health call.

“It’s not optimal because what you’re doing at that point is you don’t have enough patrol officers to not only cover your calls for service, but you’re not able to cover those pro-active and preventative things that patrol officers do,” he said.

In the village, if officers notice that a garage door is left open or bicycles out on the lawn unattended for a period of time, they’ll issue an “oops” card notifying property owners and thereby helping to prevent thefts, he said.

The growth of the community over the past several years has led to increases in traffic issues, especially, along Highway 50, Interstate 94 and other main thoroughfares.

“We need to make sure those roads and areas of travel are getting enough attention and the way you do that is proactive traffic enforcement,” he said. “And without additional personnel to do those proactive things that we want, services suffer.”

Support shown in survey

Smetana points to the recent community survey of emergency services, which includes law enforcement, in which 89 percent of those who responded indicated that maintaining the current level of service is important to them.

“Those proactive things make up that perception that they think that their community is safe, as well,” he said. “We’ve got a school resource program … for three elementaries and a high school. And that would have to be evaluated if we didn’t have enough personnel. I don’t want to take any of those services away.

“But at some point, you have to look at what your core responsibility and I think that people who live in the village appreciate the type of law enforcement and public safety with the fire department. They see the quality of services they’re getting and they understand it,” he said.

Smetana said that as the leader of the community’s law enforcement agency, he takes the responsibility for spending taxpayer dollars “very seriously.”

“I pay taxes, as well, so I understand what taxpayers are going through. We are extremely responsible when it comes to what we spend money on,” he said. “We’ve got a great law enforcement agency that provides a great service and with the cooperation of taxpayers that see the need for that, we’ll continue doing that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.