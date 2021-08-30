WATCH NOW: Proposal to study alternatives to tear gas, rubber bullets deployed in Kenosha unrest rejected

The city's Public Safety and Welfare Committee rejected a City Council member's proposal calling to support alternatives other than tear gas and rubber bullets, non-lethal "riot control agents" and non lethal rounds, respectively, used during the civil unrest a year ago following the Jacob Blake shooting.

The committee voted with a resounding 5-0 to deny Ald. Anthony Kennedy's proposal that called for studying alternatives to the methods deployed against demonstrators who were protesting the Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey's shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 last year. The proposal is expected to go before the full City Council in September.

ANTHONY KENNEDY Kennedy

Protesters, including some who spoke during Monday night's meeting, described a number of gruesome scenes in which they said police shot tear gas and rubber bullets at them causing injuries. One woman lost an eyeball during the melee. They supported Kennedy's resolution. Several in the audience, however, also opposed Kennedy's proposal saying that had rioters not been out after curfew, police would not have had to use such crowd control tactics.