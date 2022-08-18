WATCH NOW: Proposed advisory referendum asking voters whether firearms should be allowed on Kenosha County properties shot down at committee

A Kenosha County committee shot down a proposal to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot that would’ve given voters a chance to weigh in on whether legal gun owners, other than law enforcement officials, should be allowed to carry firearms at county buildings and properties.

At times with contentious debate, Legislative Committee members Tuesday night initially voted and deadlocked 3-3 on their decision, one that in itself indicated the referendum proposal had failed. County Board Chair Gabe Nudo later broke the tie voting against the proposal. Several residents turned out during committee and later at the County Board meeting calling for supervisors to approve the referendum question.

Originally not on the County Board’s agenda, Nudo said following the committee meeting he had expedited the proposal Friday night to be decided by the full board, if needed, as it was up against an Aug. 30 deadline to be placed on the ballot in the November. The referendum was to be a non-binding, advisory measure.

Later, at the board level, procedural questions abounded and seemed to confound Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone as to whether the referendum proposal could be introduced despite failing in committee. Before it could even be formally considered, the board would need to suspend its rules with two-thirds of its members voting in the majority and, thus allowing for its introduction.

While the vote to suspend the rules was 13-10, it also failed to gain the necessary majority to bring the referendum proposal back for further discussion and deliberation. Voting in favor of suspending the rules were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeff Gentz, Laura Belsky, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg, John Franco, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, Monica Yuhas and Mark Nordigian. Voting against were supervisors Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, Nudo, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow.

The proposed advisory referendum had sought to ask the following question of voters: “Should the Kenosha County Board allow firearms and electronic weapons legally possessed and carried per Wis. Stat. 175.60 to be allowed in any building or any grounds owned, leased, or controlled by Kenosha County, per Wis. State 175.60(16) (a) excluding the Kenosha County courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and Molinaro Building?”

Gentz has said he proposed the referendum, in part, due to the response from residents’ opposition to a County Board vote last month to repeal county policy barring anyone, with the exception of law enforcement officers, from bringing firearms into its buildings. While County Executive Samantha Kerkman has already signed off on the repeal, the weapons ban, which had been enacted in 2011, is still in effect as administration and human resources personnel work through employee handbook changes.

Deep divide

During Legislative Committee deliberations, supervisors expressed opinions reflecting a deep divide that exists on the board.

Supervisor Andy Berg said the referendum represented an opportunity to listen to the voters on what continues to be a contentious issue. Last month, a majority of residents who spoke during public comments urged the County Board to keep the ban intact before the board voted 14-7 to repeal it.

“I think it’s really dangerous as a County Board to not listen to the county residents,” Berg said. “Just because they voted us in, it doesn’t give us carte blanche.”

Supervisor Zach Stock said that he could not support the resolution because of insinuations that majority of County Board supervisors who voted to repeal the weapons ban weren’t listening to constituents. He said he spoke to many people and researched the issue before coming to his decision last month. He said it also sets a bad precedent.

“I just don’t think if a supervisor disagrees with another supervisor the decision that’s made in the future, are we going to have another referendum every time there’s a disagreement over the votes that we made?” he said.

Challenging Stock, however, Gentz said that if he did his homework he should have “no problem” with what voters and constituents say.

“To me, that’s proving the point of why not hear them out” said Gentz, alluding to another advisory referendum that will be on the Nov. 8 asking county voters to decide whether Wisconsin should be a sanctuary state.

“I’m appalled at the vote that was just taken,” said Gentz. The committee had also deadlocked on whether to fine-tune resolution language to include properties owned or controlled by the county, and not just its buildings.

“We are here to represent the people, to listen to the people,” said Gentz. “If the majority already has this in and that’s how the vote’s going to go on the board floor, that’s going to be very interesting. That’s basically saying you don’t want to listen to the people.”

Berg said he was interested in seeing Stock’s research, before Brian Thomas, the committee chair, intervened saying he did not want the discussions to turn confrontational or personal. Berg said the matter was up for debate and supervisors should be allowed to debate it. It wasn’t personal, he said.

“Sour grapes”

Supervisor John Poole called the resolution “sour grapes” because the matter had already been decided by the board. He said it was an attempt to divide people “when we should be coming together.”

At the committee meeting, Nudo deferred to Thomas, who allowed Nudo to cast a tie-breaking vote. The committee was without Nedweski who was in Madison, but later attended the board meeting.

Nudo said while he has been generally against referenda in the past, had Gentz’s resolution come before the board’s vote on repealing the weapons ban, he might have supported it. He said he expedited the resolution because of the upcoming Aug. 30 deadline to have it placed on the ballot.

Tensions continue

On the County Board floor prior to the vote to suspend the rules, tensions carried over between Gentz and Nudo. Cardamone had offered the opinion that once a resolution had failed in committee, consistent with the result, it would not come to the board for debate. Gentz, who had once been a board chair, disagreed saying there was precedent for supervisors to bring forth resolutions if the board suspended the rules, which was not up for debate.

Nudo agreed with Cardamone’s opinion and as he explained he didn’t not know what the result of the committee’s decision would be and would’ve favored taking it off the agenda, Gentz noted that Nudo, knew the outcome because “you even voted on the committee.”

“Don’t try to twist stuff,” said Nudo. “I made it clear … I put this on the agenda not knowing what the result was going to be tonight.”

Nudo said Gentz knew it was time sensitive and the chair had placed it on the agenda after Gentz had asked him to. He said he did so as a courtesy “trying to help you out.”