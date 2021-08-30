WATCH NOW: Public Safety and Welfare Committee votes 5-0 to deny revived citywide mask mandate proposal

Kenosha's Public Safety and Welfare Committee denied a proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate Monday night.

The committee voted 5-0 on the proposal that calls for indoor masking throughout the city. Voting to deny the proposal were alderpersons Rollin Pizzala, Jan Michalski, Eric Haugaard, Keith Rosenberg and Rocco LaMacchia, who chairs the committee. The committee voted unanimously after several dozen people spoke, with about 100 packing the meeting room to its capacity and an overflow crowd in the hallway of the Municipal Building's second floor.

As with the first reading of the proposed ordinance two weeks ago, most who turned out spoke in opposition of the propose mask mandate revival during both public comments and a public hearing held prior to the vote during a the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours.

