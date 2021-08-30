WATCH NOW: Public Safety and Welfare Committee votes 5-0 to deny revived citywide mask mandate proposal

Kenosha's Public Safety and Welfare Committee denied a proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate Monday night.
The committee voted 5-0 on the proposal that calls for indoor masking throughout the city. Voting to deny the proposal were alderpersons Rollin Pizzala, Jan Michalski, Eric Haugaard, Keith Rosenberg and Rocco LaMacchia, who chairs the committee. The committee voted unanimously after several dozen people spoke, with about 100 packing the meeting room to its capacity and an overflow crowd in the hallway of the Municipal Building's second floor.
As with the first reading of the proposed ordinance two weeks ago, most who turned out spoke in opposition of the propose mask mandate revival during both public comments and a public hearing held prior to the vote during a the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours.
Kenosha previously had a mandate that had required anyone over the age of 5 wear a mask while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city. The proposal, brought forth by Ald. Anthony Kennedy, would require that the mandate remain in effect through March 31, 2022. Masks had previously been required to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic. In recent months, the more contagious delta variant has caused a surge among the unvaccinated, leading U.S. health experts to urge mask-wearing indoors once again.
A motion to defer the committee's decision was also proposed as Kennedy sought to add a condition of the mandate being reinstated, but not if enough people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The deferral failed 3-2. Voting against he deferral were Haugaard, Rosenberg and LaMacchia. Voting in favor were Pizzala and Michalski.
The proposal now heads to the full City Council, which could voted on it as early as Sept. 8.
This story is developing and will have more to come. For details check back later at www.kenoshanews.com