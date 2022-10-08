WATCH NOW: Reproductive rights activists rally in Kenosha's Civic Center Park

Reproductive rights activists rallied in Civic Center Park Saturday afternoon to galvanize supporters ahead of the midterm elections next month.

The Downtown Kenosha event was part of the “Women’s Wave,” demonstrations organized by the Women’s March and progressive groups that took place across the nation over the weekend.

Among those in attendance were State Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, Democratic Kenosha County Sheriff candidate James Simmons, Democratic candidate for the state’s 61st Assembly district Max Winkels, and lieutenant governor candidate State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield.

“I am a nurse, I am a mom, I am a public health professional and I will be your next lieutenant governor with your help,” Rodriguez told attendees. “As a nurse and as a mother by choice I knew that when they overturned Roe v. Wade that these are real peoples’ lives that we are talking about.”

Rodriguez said many clinicians and women in the state are deeply concerned about the state of abortion and reproductive health care.

“My clinical colleagues out there would come to me and they are so afraid for their patients’ health and their safety. Now, they have to consult with lawyers before they can really make life-saving decisions on behalf of their patients,” she said.

“I want to be clear here that, Gov. Evers and I, we think that this decision should be between the patient, their doctor, their family and their faith. Those are the people who should be in that room with those people. No one else, no politicians.”

Simmons told those gathered in the Civic Center Park that he would “stand up as a sheriff for women’s rights.”

“We would not fill up the jails or incarcerate women (for) making these critical choices in their lives,” he said. “The goal is to make sure that we understand and have somebody that’s going to be an advocate for the people — all of the people. That’s why I’m running.”

When McGuire spoke to the small crowd he said he believes reproductive health care decisions should not be made by conservative politicians in Madison or Washington, D.C.

“I have faith in the decision-making of the women in our community, and the families and their doctors with good medical consultation,” he said. “We need to get out there and vote and I believe that we need to help persuade our neighbors and friends that it’s important to get out and vote as well.”