WATCH NOW: Republican Party of Kenosha County energizes supporters at new Victory Center

The Republican Party of Kenosha County energized supports ahead of the midterm elections at its new Victory Center Saturday.

Many locally elected Republicans and GOP candidates attended the event held inside the new space at 5907 75th St., Suite 140.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., of Janesville, and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman addressed the gathering.

“This is terrific, to see dozens and dozens of people here out and ready to go, knocking on doors, talking to our community members here in the City of Kenosha and across Kenosha County,” Steil said. “We’ve got to make sure that every single voter in Kenosha County hears our message. The beauty of what we’re doing here in Kenosha is we have seen over the past few years a county that has historically been ruby blue turning ruby red. The reason is because the Democratic policies are failing our country, they are failing our state and they are failing our communities. We have answers to address the biggest challenges of the day.”

Steil spoke about the negative effects inflation has had on many Kenosha County families struggling to pay for food and fuel.

“The policies being put forward in Washington, D.C. — under one party Democratic control by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Senate—are clobbering families here in Kenosha. They are driving up prices and and making things less affordable and unaffordable for families across our country. The reckless spending that we’re seeing in Washington, D.C. is driving inflation higher,” Steil said. “(The Biden Administration) wants to create transformational change on the backs of American workers. I think we should unleash American energy so families can afford the things that their families need.”

He also touched upon crime and the struggles of local law enforcement agencies.

“There’s some who are running for office who don’t want to stand with the men and women of law enforcement. We do. This election is absolutely essential that we are doing everything we can to make sure that our communities are safe,” Steil said.

He said Kenosha County is now one of the most important areas of the state and Midwest.

“So much is at stake this election,” Steil said. “Kenosha County is one of the most, if not the most, important county in the State of Wisconsin this election.”

Republican Party of Kenosha County Chair Erin Decker said Steil’s message is resonating with area residents. She said supporters canvassed the area before the event and would do so when it was concluded.

“(It resonates with) public safety, especially. Crime just keeps getting worse in the city and it’s creeping out west of the interstate, so it’s very important to all of us,” Decker said. “With inflation, it’s effecting everyone’s pocketbooks. It doesn’t matter where you are on the income level, inflation affects everyone.”

Kerkman said the midterm elections are incredibly important.

“It’s great to see so many local elected officials here to help join me and kick-off the next election cycle,” Kerkman said. “We always say this is the most important election in our lifetime. Well, I really believe this is the most important election in our lifetime. There are two directions we can go and obviously we want to keep on the path that we’ve built up here in Kenosha, the momentum, the red wave that we brought in April.”

They galvanized supporters in support of Wisconsin Republicans facing election or reelection including Steil, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, 61st Assembly District candidate Supervisor Amanda Nedweski, Kenosha County clerk candidate Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, and Kenosha County Sheriff candidate Sgt. David Zoerner.

The center will be open Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays Noon to 4 p.m.