WATCH NOW: Residents pack Kenosha City Hall to weigh in on proposed mask mandate reinstatement

A council member's proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate fielded a packed house Monday night, the most people Kenosha's City Hall has accommodated in more than a year since resuming in-person meetings last month.

A majority of those who attended the meeting sought a chance to make known their opposition to Ald. Anthony Kennedy's proposal to repeal the sunset of Kenosha’s previous citywide face covering mandate, which ended May 26. Masks had previously been required to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic. In recent months a more contagious and deadly variant has been causing a surge among the unvaccinated leading the U.S. health experts to urge mask-wearing indoors once again and in schools as classes resume.

Following public comments at the beginning of the meeting the council later opened up a public hearing for more comment, but could not vote on any part of the proposal other than to send it to committee. It was then was deferred for consideration to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee, which is expected to discuss the matter next week.

The proposal was on the agenda Monday night to be considered as a first reading, which essentially is the council's first notice to the public. The earliest the council could consider and vote on the proposal is Sept. 8, according to city administration.