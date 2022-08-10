WATCH NOW: Residents question whether equity commission listening sessions will result in action on racial disparities in law enforcement

Kenosha resident Joel Trudell spoke before Kenosha County's Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission members Wednesday night questioning the "seriousness" of their examination of disparities in law enforcement.

He was one of less than a handful of residents who discussed his concerns during the sparsely attended first of of two listening sessions before the commission, which has set out to hear residents' concerns regarding the sheriff's department response to law enforcement incidents involving people of color. The panel expects to bring a report of its findings to the County Board's Executive Committee at a later date. A second listening session is planned for Aug. 17.

Trudell was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge June 21 during the County Board's hearing on the repeal of a policy that had previously banned weapons in all county buildings. The board eventually repealed the policy, lifting the ban in all but the county courthouse and law enforcement campus.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies had arrested Trudell, 43, during his speech at the board meeting when he refused to stop talking after County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo told him to stop for allegedly being out of order. He posted bail a day later. Charges have yet to be filed, however, and Trudell's case has been referred to the district attorney's office in Walworth County.

As deputies also were present at the commission's meeting held at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Trudell said he was nervous speaking again during the county-sponsored forum. Nonetheless, he questioned how seriously the commission would take residents' concerns about the racial disparities that exist in incarceration and arrests.

"Supervisors, you were successful in creating a Second Amendment sanctuary in Kenosha County. Maybe tonight we can have a First Amendment sanctuary for the next couple hours?" he said.

Trudell said he was "struggling to understand the seriousness" of the listening session.

"First there are measurable and quantifiable disparities in how deputies and police officers enforce the law. All one must do is look at the prison population demographic statistics," he said. Then, he spoke on what he described as the failure of the local sheriff's department to "enforce the law" during the rioting and civil unrest that broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white Kenosha Police officer, on Aug. 23, 2020.

" The Kenosha (County) Sheriff's Department failed to enforce the law that resulted in two deaths on our streets. The white, underage armed militia member was allowed to walk past deputies while my neighbors protesting Kenosha police violence were shot at with rubber bullets, tear gas and got arrested — not the white militia member walking around with an assault rifle you just fired on our streets, walk right past our sheriff's and made it across the border."

He was referring Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager, who was not arrest immediately after shooting and killing two men and seriously injuring another man. Rittenhouse was later acquitted of criminal charges, his attorneys having argued successfully that his actions were in self defense.

"Unconscious bias and racism are universal in this country," he said. He then cited a 2016 Yale University study that examined pre-school teachers' tendency to watch for bad behavior amongh young Black students, particularly Black boys, compared with their white counterparts.

"If preschool teachers are doing it, our law enforcement officer are definitely," he said.

Trudell also asked the commission to examine why "90 percent of people arrested are too poor to afford an attorney."

"What does that say about the kind of crime that our sheriff's department chooses to investigate? What does it say about the crimes that are being chose (sic) to be ignored?" he said.

Other residents wondered whether the commission's eventual report and whether recommendations would result in action. They also had many questions about the commission's purpose.

Gayle Clark-Taylor of Kenosha said she was concerned about the commission, in part, because of the listening sessions that were held in the City of Kenosha, which also produced a report that she believes has resulted in little action.

"In the report, every single task force said they wanted to be involved in going forward to making sure that their recommendations about activities were going to be happening," she said. "The Task Force were done meeting in 2021. In February 2022, the report came out and still nothing is happening there. I can't get anyone in the city government to tell me what's going to be happening or when it's going to be happening.

"So, I am worried about this commission that you are just going to be going this useless path," she said. "And it's just a way for the Republicans to say, yeah, we've had this commission. And in the end, no action, no change."

Kenosha resident Steve Hartfield said he shared Clark-Taylor's concerns asking what "tangible, hands-on actions" would come about from the commission and that he had more questions.

"What are we going to expect out of this? I know there can be many things that you just can't do," Hartfield said. "It's good to talk. But you can't talk and talk and talk and have no action."

Following the comment period that lasted less than 30 minutes, Commissioner Derrell Greene, who facilitated the meeting, said the goal of the listening sessions was to gather as much information as possible through comments and a data that will also be analyzed in the report for Executive Committee. Earlier, Greene said the commission's mission is to "realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas, borne of research, collaboration and community engagement."

Along with the forum on law enforcement disparities, the commission is expected to play host to several future listening sessions that will address other systems in the county, including education, justice, physical and mental health, housing and economic opportunity.